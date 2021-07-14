Logistics viruses column josé clopatofsky motor magazine

For more than a year, the automotive sector has been facing obstacles, some of them obvious and unavoidable such as the closures of the country and, therefore, of the showcases, when the covid appeared with all its restrictions. It was supposed to be a matter of schedules and peak and ID or that the Internet would supply the traffic in dealerships and all the digital resources would help keep the momentum going.

It was not enough: in April 2020, 217 vehicles were registered, noting that the Government also closed the relevant offices, and 30 days later the figure rose to 8,933 to close the year with 188,391 devices placed, which made 2020 a very bad year, as was inevitable.

Then other viruses appeared, these logistic ones. For the same effects that Colombia was facing, the world industry slowed down. Mechanical components, materials such as steel or car computer chips, on which today they are totally dependent, were scarce and many companies vital to these electronic supplies changed their priorities towards other sectors that are more profitable and interesting for them, such as chips and parts for computers, tablets, telephones and televisions, whose consumption has skyrocketed due to the new communication needs of people locked up, work and school at home, etc.

Overall, the braking was worldwide and deliveries were postponed, so the end customers who were returning to the showcases decided to buy second-hand vehicles or more, but with little use, to meet their work and mobility needs and also scared by the risks of contagion in public transport. For this reason, not only in Colombia, the prices of used vehicles rose due to unexpected demand and the impossibility of brands to deliver new units.

The other virus that is of its own origin has arrived: the national strike and all its tenacious manifestations of vandalism and blockades that exceeded the fair limits of social protest. Because of these human and material barricades, the transport stopped for a month and today there are thousands of cars in the ports that could not be removed within the usual times. There are more than 3,500 vehicles in Cartagena waiting to go to the showcases and proportional congestion in Santa Marta and Buenaventura, where they took the cars out of the terminal, but they are in parking lots waiting for trucks to take them to the interior of the country.

The babysitters that exist are just those necessary for the routine flow of vehicles, but in the face of this accumulation, it is calculated that no earlier than two months – and a little more – the pending issue will be evacuated and restore the normal state of deliveries. All this has an impact on storage costs that are either borne by the dealer or the importer, or are transferred to the price of the car.

Storage after three days of grace in port costs nominally $ 11 a day. Thinking that it is only two months of waiting, this increases the cost of the vehicle by about 2.5 million pesos that were not calculated. To this must be added the financial cost of that blocked inventory and cash flows that affect the P&L of each car and that must be recovered in some way. The same happens with the containers of spare parts and components for assembly in plants not only for cars and trucks, but also those of the huge motorcycle industry. Although there was traffic with car counters and people, the security issue and the eventual attacks on the babysitters were also a reason to wait for the turbulence to subside and thus the risks.

To top it off, there is another disease that affects the dynamics of hybrid and electric sales, because the quotas to bring those cars with zero tariffs from countries with which there is no FTA and the general VAT reduction from 19 to 5 percent are over. . It was decreed that 3,000 vehicles would benefit in 2020, but a massive nationalization of a brand took over the space. While the government reacts with an extension, it may take a couple of months or more. During that time, the prices of those cars will necessarily be affected upwards and their deliveries will be delayed.

For none of these calamities are there vaccines and the automotive sector is already asking for the second dose, although trusts once again in their tenacity and confidence to continue to overcome barriers, which in each branch are generically the same as many industries and productive sites in the country that know that vaccines will prevent death, but not disease and its ailments.