Logista could surprise by sneaking into the Ibex 35 on June 10

Renta 4 does not expect changes of companies in the Ibex 35, although Logista could surprise

From Renta 4, its director of analysis and strategy Natalia Aguirre, does not rule out that Logista could replace CIE Automotive by having an accumulated volume in the calculation period slightly higher.

In the cases of Soltec, Sacyr and Audax, although they accumulate a volume in the last six months that is higher than other securities currently included in the Ibex, such as CIE Automotive, none of them meet the minimum weighting criterion (0.3% of the average market capitalization of the Ibex in the calculation period). Sacyr is one of the companies that has sounded louder in the last meetings of the Ibex Technical Advisory Committee, although it could continue to wait for its opportunity again.

As usual in the latest reviews, there are several titles that, even though they are included in the Ibex 35, do not meet the minimum weighting criterion, What Meliá Hotels and Indra.

“Although it should be noted that although it is a possible reason for leaving the selective, This criterion has not been applied in previous reviews and we doubt that it will be applied in the current one. taking into account that its volume traded is much higher than that of possible entry candidates who do meet said criteria, “Aguirre points out.

The latest addition to the Ibex 35 was Fluidra, replacing Bankia in March, while Almirall, PharmaMar and Solaria agreed last year.