Logista: buy to return to highs

Logistician receives a total score of 9.5 pointswith us technical indicators. A score that borders on the honor plate and that can only be achieved when the vast majority of patterns that we analyze (volume, volatility, trend and moment) are favorable for the uptrend to extend in the time frames that we analyze (medium and long term).

Logisticianis a distribution group specialized by sectors / products that can supply 300,000 points of sale in southern Europe and Poland on a daily basis. The company has positive net cash to drive growth and attractive valuation ratios for which it receives a positive assessment (see “Fundamental potential in companies on the Continuous Market”).

The approval with the technical indicators and the positive valuation for fundamental make Logista one of the securities that, on a recurring basis, appears to search for long or long positions in our premium reports (see “Ibex Medium Cap. Two purchases seeking the free rise ”).

A graphical analysis allows us to “fine-tune” the price levels where to propose the operation. The structure of increasing significant highs / lows that the price series has built in the last year corroborates the bullish readings. In this context, a return to the previous resistance zone, current support, between 16.34 / 16.12, should be interpreted as a buying opportunity. The bullish structure would not suffer from the bottom, it would not suffer as long as the price remains above the intermediate maximum established at 14.64, which is an approximation of the bullish guideline drawn on the chart. A first medium / long-term objective in accordance with the risk assumed would be in the area of ​​all-time highs between 18.70 and 19.72.

