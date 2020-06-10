Login, six virtual laboratories that examine the bowels and intimacy of the theater

Ana Mónica Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 10, 2020, p. 8

Delving into the bowels and intimacy of the theater proposes Login. The first reading occurs today, an initiative that brings together six actresses, six actors, three playwrights and a director who will immerse the public in a creative process, which is almost inaccessible.

The audience will enjoy readings, new texts and characters that will be interpreted for the first time, under the direction of Enrique Singer, who will guide this experiment of analysis, reflection and search for Mexican dramaturgy, who steps forward and affirms facing the Future: We are ready.

Ximena Escalante, Reynolds Robledo and Conchi León will be in charge of creating six dramatic texts that will be read and analyzed by pairs of actors, every Friday, from June 19 to July 24. The proceeds will go to the House of Actor Mario Moreno.

In this creative dynamic, the playwrights will have the mission of writing new, confrontational and current texts, explained Reynolds Robledo during the announcement made by the artists and creators collective via YouTube on Tuesday.

“For the first time,” he continued, “you will see how a play is performed and the bond that is generated between a team in the first meeting; which will be from the text that we will write for six different casts, which will be received by the actors before each reading; Then the public will witness the encounters between the text, the director and the actors who will read, act and reflect on what they have read and interpreted. ” In addition there will be interrelation at the end between the audience and the casts.

▲ Regina Blandón and Luis Gerardo Méndez collaborate on this initiative that will benefit La Casa del Actor. Photo courtesy of the project

The first pair

Marina de Tavira and Luis Gerardo Méndez make up the first pair, which on June 19 will have the text of Conchi León in their hands.

Although both said they were excited to participate in this project, Méndez confessed: It is very difficult for me to conceive the theater through a screen; I think all searches are valid, but it just didn’t connect with that idea. This initiative caught me and I enjoy it for that lack of pretense; it’s like pulling the curtain aside and showing people how a stage project is created.

In the second session will be Ludwika Paleta and Mónica Huarte (playwright Reynolds Robledo); then Regina Blandón and Juan Manuel Bernal (Reynolds Robledo); Gabriela de la Garza and Alejandro Speitzer (Ximena Escalante); Alan Estrada and Alejandro de la Madrid (Conchi León) and, finally, Silvia Navarro and Andrés Zuno (Ximena Escalante).

After the health contingency, it is hoped to present these works on a stage where the magic of the theater will resurface; because the viewer comes to be surprised, feel or get excited; Despite all the technology, this art has not died, nor do I think it will die; people keep going to feel at the venues, said director and producer Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo.

The readings will be every Friday, at 8:30 p.m., and tickets will be available at https://iniciodesesionenvivo.ticpass.mx at a cost of 120 pesos per session and 650 for six.