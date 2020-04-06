         Logging in with Apple will be mandatory for apps starting June 30: we remember your benefits

In the last WWDC Apple introduced a new functionality that change the way we register in apps and services: Sign in with Apple. A system with which new registrations and logins are practically invisible, and that many apps are already starting to use.
The Apple Sign In feature makes account creation extremely simple. Once we are in an app that has support for this functionality simply we touch Login with Apple and press Continue. It’s that simple, it almost doesn’t look like a record. Signing in once we already have an account is even easier, we simply touch the corresponding button and identify ourselves with Face ID or Touch ID. Apple has practically managed to eliminate the “login” part of the process.
But the advantages do not end here, far from it. With this feature, at the time of registration, if we don’t want to share our email address, Apple creates a random one for us and forwards all the mail it receives to our real address. In this way we can receive communication from the app or service without having to deliver our email.
More advantages? From the respect for privacy that the tool offers us, to not having to manage or remember so many passwords, going through the ease of deleting an account. According to the GDPR, deleting an account should be simple, but the situation is quite different. With Log in with Apple we simply delete the account from the Settings app, without negotiations, without difficult to find options.
Availability and official dates
At WWDC last year, Apple announced that this new feature would be mandatory for all apps that already offer a third-party identification service like Facebook, Twitter, or Google. The deadline for inclusion was April 30. However, aware of the situation that the teams developing the apps can go through, Apple decided to extend it to June 30. Even so, many applications have already implemented this system and we can use it.
It is worth mentioning that several apps and services offer the option of convert a “normal” account to a “Sign in with Apple” account. In some, like WordPress, we only have to log in with the same email that we use in the “normal” account and it will convert. In others, the app offers us an option or tool for conversion.
In a few months we will see this feature reach all apps that already offer similar services, while today we have a list of the best known:
10% Happier
Adobe acrobat mobile
Adobe lightroom
Adobe photoshop
Adobe post
Adobe scan
Airbnb
All Trails
Any.do
App in the Air
Arknights
Artupia
Bandsintown
Bikemap
Bird
Bring!
Byte
CheapCharts
Concepts
Dropbox
Etsy
Enpass
Fantastical
Fandom
Finally: Countdowns
Fing
Fitbod
Fiverr
Flash Score
Flightradar24
Freshii
Fretello
Foursquare
Giphy
Glassdoor
Golf Clash
Grindr
GroupMe
Groupon
Gwent
Hydrate spark
Houzz
IDAGIO
IFTTT
Kayak
Kitchen Stories
Klook
Lifesum
Meditopia
Medium
Mezzanine
My fit
Movies Anywhere
Must
Nanoleaf
Micro.blog
myNetDiary
My Timesheets
NY Times
One Drop
Onefootball
Over
Parallels Access
Parcel
Pascal’s Wager
Pocket
Proximity
Real Racing 3
Runkeeper
Seven
Skyscanner
Slopes
SoundHound
Spotify
Strava
Swarm
Tasty
Tabs
TikTok
TimeTree
Toggl
Trip.com
Tripsy
Trivago
Ultimate Guitar
Vimeo
Vivino
Winno
Wordpress
YAZIO
Yummly
Zero – Fast Tracker
As the date of June 30 approaches, we will see how, increasingly, apps offer us Sign in with Apple. Today we can already, in addition to familiarizing ourselves with the service, start the migration in the apps that interest us.
