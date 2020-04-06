         Logging in with Apple will be mandatory for apps starting June 30: we remember your benefits

In the last WWDC Apple introduced a new functionality that change the way we register in apps and services: Sign in with Apple. A system with which new registrations and logins are practically invisible, and that many apps are already starting to use.

The Apple Sign In feature makes account creation extremely simple. Once we are in an app that has support for this functionality simply we touch Login with Apple and press Continue. It’s that simple, it almost doesn’t look like a record. Signing in once we already have an account is even easier, we simply touch the corresponding button and identify ourselves with Face ID or Touch ID. Apple has practically managed to eliminate the “login” part of the process.

But the advantages do not end here, far from it. With this feature, at the time of registration, if we don’t want to share our email address, Apple creates a random one for us and forwards all the mail it receives to our real address. In this way we can receive communication from the app or service without having to deliver our email.

More advantages? From the respect for privacy that the tool offers us, to not having to manage or remember so many passwords, going through the ease of deleting an account. According to the GDPR, deleting an account should be simple, but the situation is quite different. With Log in with Apple we simply delete the account from the Settings app, without negotiations, without difficult to find options.

Availability and official dates

At WWDC last year, Apple announced that this new feature would be mandatory for all apps that already offer a third-party identification service like Facebook, Twitter, or Google. The deadline for inclusion was April 30. However, aware of the situation that the teams developing the apps can go through, Apple decided to extend it to June 30. Even so, many applications have already implemented this system and we can use it.

It is worth mentioning that several apps and services offer the option of convert a “normal” account to a “Sign in with Apple” account. In some, like WordPress, we only have to log in with the same email that we use in the “normal” account and it will convert. In others, the app offers us an option or tool for conversion.

In a few months we will see this feature reach all apps that already offer similar services, while today we have a list of the best known:

10% Happier

Adobe acrobat mobile

Adobe lightroom

Adobe photoshop

Adobe post

Adobe scan

Airbnb

All Trails

Any.do

App in the Air

Arknights

Artupia

Bandsintown

Bikemap

Bird

Bring!

Byte

CheapCharts

Concepts

Dropbox

Etsy

Enpass

Fantastical

Fandom

Finally: Countdowns

Fing

Fitbod

Fiverr

Flash Score

Flightradar24

Freshii

Fretello

Foursquare

Giphy

Glassdoor

Golf Clash

Grindr

GroupMe

Groupon

Gwent

Hydrate spark

Houzz

IDAGIO

IFTTT

Kayak

Kitchen Stories

Klook

Lifesum

Meditopia

Medium

Mezzanine

My fit

Movies Anywhere

Must

Nanoleaf

Micro.blog

myNetDiary

My Timesheets

NY Times

One Drop

Onefootball

Over

Parallels Access

Parcel

Pascal’s Wager

Pocket

Proximity

Real Racing 3

Runkeeper

Seven

Skyscanner

Slopes

SoundHound

Spotify

Strava

Swarm

Tasty

Tabs

TikTok

TimeTree

Toggl

Trip.com

Tripsy

Trivago

Ultimate Guitar

Vimeo

Vivino

Winno

Wordpress

YAZIO

Yummly

Zero – Fast Tracker

As the date of June 30 approaches, we will see how, increasingly, apps offer us Sign in with Apple. Today we can already, in addition to familiarizing ourselves with the service, start the migration in the apps that interest us.

