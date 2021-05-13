Loggerhead turtles travel through a hidden corridor

A mystery for decades

This mystery, according to Larry Crowder, professor of marine ecology and conservation at Stanford University (United States) had existed for decades. Along the Pacific coast in North America, seasonal winds they push the quality surface waters towards the coast. Thus, the cold water from the depths of the ocean rises to replace that warm water, carrying with it a large amount of nutrients.

Tropical species, such as loggerhead turtles, rarely venture into those cold waters of the open Pacific. In fact, most scientists considered them impassable for animals that depend on warm waters. But, according to this new research, the results of which have been published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science, loggerhead turtles can reach the Mexican coast during ‘El Niño’, a phenomenon that displaces the warmer waters of the Pacific west to the east (along the equator).

This, according to the study researchers, produces a thermal runner that allows loggerheads to reach Mexico. However, this passage only takes place during ‘El Niño’.