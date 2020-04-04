Logan Williams from the series The Flash, loses his life at 16 years old | Instagram

The actor Logan Williams young actor known for working on the series “The Flash” He lost his life this past Thursday for unknown reasons.

The Canadian portal “Tri-City News”, was in charge of reporting, Logan had only 16 years who became known for playing the character of Barry Allen on the CW television show

The young man is of Canadian origin, grew up in Coquitlam, studied at Hope Lutheran and later attended high school and Fox in PTerrort Coquitlam.

According to the portal, he also indicated that the Williams family is “absolutely devastated” for the fact that due to coronavirus the entire world is in quarantine so they cannot be with their family due to social distancing to avoid further contagion.

“I can’t hug my parents who lost their only grandson,” said Marlyse Williams, mother of the young actor.

LOGAN WILLIAMS, actor who played the young “Barry Allen” in The Flash, passed away at age 16. At the moment there are no details of his death. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/gSNKo0J9IM – ⚡️DC Marvel United⚡️ (@ DCMarvelUnited2)

April 3, 2020

Logan’s mother noted that her son wanted to become an actor known not only for his involvement in the series, Williams had won awards for best actor and a nomination for best new actor at the UBCP / ACTRA Awards in 2015.

“With his talent and beautiful appearance, Logan had the potential to be a great star,” said Marlyse Williams.

The actor who also plays Barry Allen a little more adult Grant Gustin She is another of the people who also regretted the news on her personal Instagram account. “I just heard the devastating news that Logan Williams passed away suddenly. This image was at the beginning of the filming of the pilot episode of The Flash in 2014, ”he commented in his post.

Something the actor added was that not only the young Logan’s talent but also his professionalism on set. He agrees with the family that it is one of the most difficult times for his family due to the pandemic that is plaguing the world.

