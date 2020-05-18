Actor Logan Williams’ mother revealed her son’s toxicology tests indicate the cause of death was fentanyl overdose

Marlyse Williams, mother of the actor Logan Williams, confirmed that her son died of fentanyl overdose.

In an interview with The New York Post, the 16-year-old actor’s mother revealed that toxicology tests of his son indicate that the cause of death was overdose of the mentioned substance.

Williams, who had been battling his drug addiction for years, died in April of this year within a week of his 17th birthday. He was known for playing the young version of the character Barry Allen in the series ‘The Flash‘.

His friends and colleagues in the industry, expressed, through social networks, his grief at the loss: “I just heard the devastating news that Logan Williams suddenly passed away. This image was taken early in the filming of the 2014 pilot episode of The Flash, ”wrote the actor. Grant Gustin at the foot of an Instagram photograph.

I was impressed with not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family for as long as it is. I am sure it is an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this strange and difficult time for all of us. I send love to all ”, added the interpreter of the adult version of Barry Allen.

John Wesley Shipp, who played the father of the same character in the series, posted: “Williams was 100 percent committed to playing Barry Allen and we miss him once we finish that part of the story. My love and compassion for your family and friends in your pain. “

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams ’death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC – John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) April 3, 2020

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and Notimex