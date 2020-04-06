The young man’s family gave the news to a Canadian media, but did not report the causes of the death.

Last Thursday, April 2, when he was one week away from turning 17, the Canadian actor died Logan Williams, known for his appearances in series such as Supernatural, or The Flash, where he played the speedy superhero in his boyhood.

Her mother confirmed the tragic news of Williams’ death to the Canadian site Tricity News, but did not reveal what caused her death. He also assured that the young actor’s family was “devastated”.

Williams, who was born in Vancouver, had a promising career ahead of him. “With his talent and looks, Logan had the potential to be a great star.“Said his mother, who regretted, in the aforementioned Canadian media, the sadness of not being able to hug her parents,” who have just lost their only grandson. “

At just 11 years old, Williams had played his most important role to date, the young version of Barry Allen, the character who would become the Flash. The young man participated in the television series between 2014 and 2015.

Grant Gustin, the actor who plays the role of Barry Allen as an adult in Warner’s The Flash, was one of the first colleagues to show on social media his grief over this tragic loss, and recalled his first day of filming with him: “I was impressed, not only with Logan’s talent, but with his professionalism on set.”

The young man had also appeared in the series Supernatural, Whispers, and When Calls the Heart. Also, he liked playing soccer, playing the guitar and was a fan of rap.

