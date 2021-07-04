Logan Paul vs Conor McGregor: Logan Paul and his team think about facing Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor, on the list of possible opponents for Logan Paul in boxing. . / .

After the exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, the youtuber thinks of a new pay-per-view lawsuit to blow up the market. Paul’s team lists Conor McGregor as the next opponent.

According to Logan’s trainer, Milton Lacroix, he finds the idea of ​​facing ‘Notorious’ appealing and would be a brawl that could have a huge impact on the public: “We wouldn’t mind facing that guy (McGregor). We really wouldn’t mind going a couple rounds with him”; mention for Tony Jeffries.

Lacroix He noted that even Paul could put the UFC star on compilations: “Just screw him, Floyd hit him and knocked him out, so why not fight him”; added the celebrity social media coach.

However Milton stated that if he does not finalize a match against McGregor, he could seek an exhibition rematch against Mayweather: “If Floyd wants to do it again, believe me, we don’t care. If you feel like you knocked us out and hit us, let’s go back to the ring and let’s start over. We’ll go for number two. “

The demo fight left several criticisms, especially about ‘Money’ who they assure that they forgave him when he was close to knocking him out. On the other hand, the confrontation with the MMA figure will depend on a possible loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.