Logan Paul says he can beat Mike Tyson

Youtuber Logan Paul took confidence after having resisted eight rounds against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight, where he managed not to be knocked out and raised a lot of money. Y now he’s ready to face former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

Logan Paul in his fight against Floyd Mayweather. (Photo: Chandan Khanna)

The 54-year-old boxer returned to get into a ring in November 2020, in a fight, also an exhibition, against Roy Jones Jr, which ended in a draw, but where he could still show his talent. Likewise, Tyson is looking for a boxer who wants to face him in an upcoming exhibition fight, so a confrontation with the youtuber could be possible.

Mike Tyson against Roy Jones Jr for an exhibition fight in November 2020. Photo: Joe Scarnici

The 26-year-old is totally convinced that he can beat Tyson if they face each other, although they recommended that he not do it, because he would kill him himself, but that does not matter to him and he wants to fight anyway: “Someone mentioned Mike Tyson. My lawyer brought it up and he said, ‘No, Tyson will rip your head off, you don’t have a chance.’ I say, ‘I just went through all this.’ You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. It’s old, old “said Paul, as reported by Michael Benson, a boxing journalist.

Logan Paul on his next fight: “Someone mentioned Mike Tyson. My lawyer mentioned it and he’s like, ‘Nah, Tyson will rip your head off, you don’t stand a chance.’ I’m like, ‘I just went through all this.’ You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. He’s old, old. ” [IMPAULSIVE] pic.twitter.com/lE24DAzde9 – Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 17, 2021

A few days ago Mike praised the youtuber in a podcast, for not being a boxer and having resisted eight rounds against Floyd, where he said: “I’m proud of you, you kicked butt, I’m proud of you. Everyone talks about you, you are the man. You fought eight rounds against the best of all time. You caught him with those blows “. Now we have to see if the former champion accepts the offer of the youtuber to see their faces above a ring.

