Logan Paul reveals reason why Dana White called him before UFC 264

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 10: Logan Paul looks on during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere / .)

The YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul revealed that he had a recent phone conversation with UFC President Dana White, before UFC 264 last week.

Logan Paul and his brother Jake recently attended UFC 264 and had good seats for the event, thanks to White. Speaking on a recent edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, the older Paul revealed that he received a phone call from White on the day of the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 which was pretty amazing, to say the least.

On the day of the UFC fight, I’m sitting on my couch and I see a name appear on my phone. What did he say? Dana White. The name appears on my phone: Dana White. I say to myself, ‘What the hell? I show it to Jake, who’s sitting right there and it’s 11:00 in the morning and I’m having breakfast. I’m like, ‘This is weird,’ ”Paul said.

«So I answer and I’m not sure what to expect because Jake has pissed him off. He and Jake have a constant feud. I’ve also come out publicly and said that I love Dana White. I love Dana White, I always have and always will. He’s a ruthless businessman, he’s the boss, and I have no problem with him. But I’m not sure how he feels about me because, by default, my relationship with my brother will always have priority, but if I can be good with someone I will.

“He calls me and says, ‘Hey man, is that Logan?’ And I say, ‘Yeah, what’s wrong, Dana?’ Tells me: ‘You have two tickets, right? I’ve got better seats for you in what’s called the billionaires ‘row.’, and says, ‘You’ll have a much better experience.’ I’m kind of amazed and honored that Dana White is setting me up, this is fantastic. And I said, ‘Sure, thanks Dana,’ and I hung up and Jake said, ‘How weird.’«.

