Logan Paul Reacts to Those Memes About His Fight With Floyd Mayweather

A number of individuals posted memes referencing the fact that the two fighters spent some of the fight leaning against each other and appeared to be hugging. Clearly, Logan noticed these memes.

Just before the fight, he reposted an illustration to his Instagram Story that depicted himself and Floyd engaged in a kiss. Then, after the fight was over, Logan reposted a Barstool Sports screenshot from the match that showed him resting his head on Floyd’s shoulder with his eyes closed while both guys had their arms wrapped around each other.

“Having a heart to heart with your boy at 3am after drinking all the beers,” Barstool Sports’ caption read. Logan shared the post but did not add any message of his own.

Earlier in the day, the social media figure tweeted that when he moved to LA five years ago, his dream was to become the biggest entertainer in the world. “I had no idea HOW or WHEN it would happen, but after 6 years of manifestation, it’s happening,” Logan wrote. “Life is a wild ride.”