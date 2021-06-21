Logan Paul now thinks of Mike Tyson

After putting on an eight-round exhibition with Floyd Mayweather, the youtuber and professional boxer Logan paul (0-1) is confident that he can cross gloves with any boxer in the world.

Paul has dared to speak of the legend Mike tyson, with whom he seems willing to get into a ring.

Someone mentioned Mike Tyson. My lawyer mentioned him and said: No, Tyson will rip your head off. You have no chance. Logan continues, “Brother, literally after what I’ve been through, you can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. Brother, he’s old, old, ”declared Paul.

Although in a matter of exhibitions, they can all against everyone.