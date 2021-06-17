Logan Paul: “No one can tell me that I couldn’t beat Mike Tyson”

After having endured 8 rounds against Floyd Mayweather and having won a lot of money, the youtuber and fledgling boxer Logan Paul, returns to the adventures and already causes controversy trying to put in the boxing world the idea of ​​a confrontation against ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. Not having been knocked out by ‘Money’ showed that he is capable of enduring battles against great world boxing legends.

Paul, 26, had said after the fight with Mayweather and pocketing $ 14 million, that he will take a vacation to rest after these hectic months, and that he is already thinking about who will be his next opponent.

Well it seems that the youtuber is pointing to Tyson emboldened after the fight with ‘Money’. “I’m like, ‘Bro, I literally went through all of this, you can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. Brother, he’s old, old ‘”, He stated on his podcast, excited about a possible crash. However, Paul acknowledged that from his surroundings they recommend him not to measure himself against Iron Mike: “My lawyer mentioned it and said: ‘No, Tyson will rip your head off, you have no chance.’

Tyson and Paul on the Iron Mike podcast

While there are no negotiations for a possible confrontation, Logan Paul is excited that this could happen and thus put the gloves back on for another epic battle.

“I’m proud of you, you kicked butt, I’m proud of you. Everyone talks about you, you are the man. You fought eight rounds against the greatest of all time. You caught him with those blows “Tyson had told Paul a few days ago on his podcast. Now we will see if they pick up the glove and settle a lawsuit, which will undoubtedly make them richer than they are.

