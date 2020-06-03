In social networks what is really important is how people manifest and use their power; just like the influencer and fighter did Logan Paul.

The popular American content creator with nearly 18 million followers launched a strong speech on social media on the racism.

Regarding the situation in the United States amid protests over racial discrimination and the brutal police attack that George Floyd suffered last May.

Logan Paul, Unlike other influencers, he took his social networks to raise his voice in a different way and was even quite aware of the situation that affects his country and the world.

During his speech, the 25-year-old said that “it is not enough not to be racist” but it is necessary to be “anti-racist ”; he asked people to become more responsible people.

“You have to be anti-racist, condemn all those who think they are superior for their skin color. Hold your friends, your family accountable and mainly take responsibility for your actions, ”asks the influencer.

But above all, Paul asks that the authorities be held accountable for their actions: politicians, police officers and the people who make the laws.

“Make your voice heard, go to the protests, raise your voice against injustice,” demands Logan Paul.

He also touched on the subject of the privileges of white people and asked to take much more into account the movement “Black Lives Matter”.

✊🏼✊✊🏾✊🏽✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/dl14Xz5X5y – Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 2, 2020

His followers made positive comments about his position on this situation that afflicts the United States and the world.

