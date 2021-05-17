Nothing indicates that the rapper The Game plan to enter boxing but recently had an argument with Logan and Jake Paul after inviting them to meet each other in a street confrontation, without gloves (via Twitter).

Logan and Jake Paul vs. The Game?

Yerrr, @jakepaul, @ LoganPaul…. meet me & my little brother downtown LA in front of staples center and let’s just fight head up fades…. no gloves, no money needed…. just on some me & my brother will fuck you & your brother up shit !!!! – The Game (@thegame) May 16, 2021

«Jake Paul, Logan Paul, why don’t you come see me and my little brother in Los Angeles in front of the Staples Center and just go bang? No gloves, no money… Just me and my brother kicking their asses !!!«.

you gonna need your entire family https://t.co/dtvJyEgcMi – Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 17, 2021

«They are going to need their whole family«.

It is worth mentioning that Jake Paul’s answer refers to ‘Hate it or Love it’, one of the most famous songs on The Game.

Hate it or love it you would get knocked the fucked out https://t.co/WMX1YexFap – GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 17, 2021

«Like it or not we would put them to sleep«.

At the moment the discussion has ended there and obviously there is not going to be a fight between the four in the street but perhaps this will lead them to see each other in the ring. Although again nothing indicates that The Game or his brother plan to train for boxing. Meanwhile brothers Logan and Jake Paul go on as fighters.

The Game | Image: The Medizine

The post Logan and Jake Paul have fiery discussion on Twitter with rapper The Game appeared first on MMA.uno, # 1 In Spanish Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) news ..