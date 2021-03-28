Loef MAN TGE, the motorhome with barbecue and minibar

Enlarge

March 28, 2021

The Loef MAN TGE can accommodate 10 people to enjoy their barbecue and their minibar in a luxurious environment.

From Germany comes one of the most luxurious and spacious motorhomes in the segment. It is the Loef MAN TGE, a vehicle of almost 7.4 meters and with a height of 2.8 meters, which offers a more than remarkable interior volume full of comforts for its potential occupants.

In total, the Loef offers space for ten people in two separate dining areas: one in the front (for four people) and another in the back (for six people), and the latter offers the possibility of eating outdoors by opening the rear doors. Accommodation is for four people: two adults in the double bed at the back and two children in the smaller bed at the front.

There is also a full kitchen with a four burner stove and oven, a fridge and freezer, a small sink, a bathroom, a shower, a mirrored cabinet and a kettle.

A giant motorhome to enjoy the outdoors

For now, nothing too surprising. The striking comes the transformation capacity of the Loef MAN TGE. When dining areas are not in use, tables are retracted and become seating areas. The seats have built-in storage, and every inch of space is used to the full.

In the back of this camper, hidden under the main bed we discover a Big Green Egg Mini Max ceramic grill, perfect for tailgate parties where you can organize barbecues with friends.

The same space that hides the ceramic grill provides storage for an additional outdoor table and a set of four chairs. There is also a side awning that further expands the possibilities for alfresco dining while offering protection from the sun.

Another glamorous addition is the minibar. accessible through the passenger side door and the counter for preparing drinks. The wooden cabinet holds two liquor bottles, four glasses, a corkscrew and a bottle opener.

The Loef MAN TGE also features 320 watt solar panels, a 100 Ah lithium battery and a 2,000 watt inverter, LTE antenna for the Internet, smart home control, ambient lighting and a multitude of power outlets.

The Loef MAN TGE is based on a redesigned Volkswagen Crafter and It has a 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine that develops 178 hp mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It comes with adaptive cruise control, park assist, and hill start assist.

The price of the Loef will fluctuate between 110,000 and 125,000 euros.