Citroën formed a fearsome lineup in 2003 with Sainz, McRae and Loeb

The Frenchman claims that Marcus Grönholm was his toughest opponent

Nine-time world rally champion Sébastien Loeb says he learned a lot from Carlos Sainz and Colin McRae when they were teammates at Citroën, back in the 2003 season.

The French firm formed a fearsome lineup – they would eventually win the brand title – by bringing together two world champions and the most promising driver of the time.

Loeb, despite the challenge, was the best ranked team at the end of the season. The Frenchman, despite feeling a little intimidated at first, claims he learned a lot from Sainz and McRae at Citroën.

“Nobody inspired me, in general I always liked doing things on my own. However, I must say that the moment in my career when I felt a little intimidated was when I shared a team with Carlos Sainz and Colin McRae.”

“Two world champions in my team and I in the third car. Their presence helped me and I learned a lot from them,” said Sébastien Loeb, in an interview for Canal +.

The Frenchman, asked about his toughest opponent throughout his career, remains with the two-time world champion Marcus Grönholm.

“The one I have struggled with the most for a long time has been Grönholm. He was a very fast driver. Maybe he made some mistakes that cost him a lot, but he was my great rival for several years,” he added.

On the other hand, he has also had a few words for his compatriot Sébastien Ogier, with whom he also had his quarrels in 2011 when they shared a team at Citroën.

“I have had many rivals. At the end of my career I had good duels with Ogier. There were some races that were exceptional,” added the French driver.

“He was a really fast opponent. We had some pretty intense matches sometimes,” said Sébastien Loeb to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.