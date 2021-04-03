Loeb and Gutiérrez, the best in the opening day of the Extreme E

04/03/2021 at 3:48 PM CEST

EFE

The French Sebastien loeb and the spanish Cristina Gutierrez (Team X44) completed first the qualifying session of the first round of the new ‘Extreme E’ championship, for electric-powered off-road vehicles, in the Saudi province of Al-Ula.

After four laps, divided into the morning and afternoon session, Loeb and Gutierrez they stormed the first place of the qualifying session, with a cumulative time of 21: 55.998.

In the morning session they signed a time of 10: 48.067 that only the Swedish Johan Kristoffersson and the Australian Molly Taylor, of the team improved Rosberg Xtreme Racing, but a speeding penalty saw them drop to third place at the end of the day and give up the lead.

The Spaniards benefited from that incident Carlos Sainz and Laia sanz, colleagues in the Acciona team Sainz XE. They were placed in the second position after losing 41,097 seconds with respect to Sebastien loeb and Cristina Gutierrez.

The top three pairs from the qualifying sessions reached the semi-final on Sunday and they added their first 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively. Of these three, however, only two will be able to qualify for the final together with a car from the “Crazy Race”, in which the fourth, fifth and sixth classified of the day on Saturday will compete.

That third place in the final will go to the Swede Timmy Hansen and the british Catie munnings (Andretti United Extreme E), for the British Oliver Bennett and the italian Christine Giampaoli Zonca (Hispano-Suiza Xite Energy Team) or for the British Jenson button and the swedish Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky (JBXE).

The three worst of the day, meanwhile, will play the Shoot Out this Sunday. It’s about the Americans Sara price and Kyle leduc (Chip Ganassi Racing), the Swede Mattias Ekström and the german Claudia Hürtgen (Abt Cupra XE4?) And the British Jamie Chadwick and the French Stéphane Sarrazin (Veloce Racing).

The Extreme E, created by the Spanish Alexander Agag and the ex-Brazilian driver Gil de Ferran, is a competition that brings together ten teams made up of a man and a woman and is held in five locations affected by climate change with the aim of giving visibility and raising awareness about this problem. The competition also promotes gender equality with the same number of male and female participants.

Following the inaugural round in Saudi Arabia, the new Extreme E championship will travel to Dakar Pink Lake, in Senegal, scene of the 29 to the 30 of May of the second test. Later the caravan will move to Russell Glacier, Greenland (August 28-29), at Brazilian amazon (October 23-24) and at Argentine Patagonia, which will end the contest on December 11 and 12.