Loeb and Gutiérrez lead the first classification of the Ocean X-Prix

Extreme E has colonized the Pink Lake of Dakar with the first sessions of the Ocean X-Prix, second scoring appointment of the contest. With a more technical layout and a format that will finally have the race four for the final victory, the first bars of the event They have returned to leave that ‘decaffeinated’ image that was seen in Saudi Arabia. And it is that the shakedown and the free ones have given way to a qualifying session that was once again a time trial, without the melee duels. And as it happened at the Desert X-Prix, Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez have led the way with the Odyssey 21 of the X44 team.

In a first ever qualifying session, with laps of almost 11 minutes per participant and nine cars, the first hit of effect came almost as soon as we started. After a good lap from Carlos Sainz, Catalan Laia Sanz had to stop Acciona’s Odyssey 21 after a bad landing with some kind of mechanical breakdown. With the Spanish duo out of the game, a leaders’ dance ensued until Lewis Hamilton’s Team X44 came on stage. With a time of 10: 47.289, Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez managed to set the tone in Q1 of the Ocean X-Prix.

A time four seconds faster than that of the surprising Kyle LeDuc and Sara Price with Chip Ganassi’s Odissey 21 which has been based mainly on the performance of the Burgos pilot. And it is that ‘Tortu’ has risked with great success in one of the points where there were several lines available, taking the interior and gaining a few extra seconds that have turned out to be fundamental. Behind the duo of the X44 and the Chip Ganassi team they have placed Mattias Ekström and Jutta Kleinschmidt in the first appearance of the Dakar champion and Extreme E female wild card driver due to the last minute loss – after the shakedown – of Claudia Hürtgen.

Waiting for Q2 and from the sum of times, the Odyssey 21s of X44, Chip Ganassi and Abt CUPRA provisionally occupy the three places that give way to the first semifinal. For its part, in the second ‘semi’ for now the leaders Johan Kristofferson and Molly Taylor would enter with the electric 4×4 from Nico Rosberg’s team, the new couple of JBXE pilots with the addition of Kevin Hansen by Jenson Button and the unpublished Stéphane Sarrazin and Jamie Chadwick after his bad debut in Saudi Arabia. With slow times or mechanical problems, Hispano-Suiza, Andretti United and the Acciona team have almost impossible to turn around these results.

Extreme E Season 2021 X-Desert Rank 1

Pos Pilots Team Time

1º Sébastien Loeb / Cristina Gutierrez

Team X44

10: 47.2892ºKyle LeDuc / Sara Price

Chip ganassi

10: 51.528

3rd Mattias Ekström / Jutta Kleinschmidt

Abt CUPRA

10: 58.122

4th Johan Kristoffersson / Molly Taylor

Rosberg X Racing

11: 02.310

5th Kevin Hansen / Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky

JBXE

11: 13.405

6th Stéphane Sarrazin / Jamie Chadwick

Veloce Racing

11: 37.599

7th Oliver Bennett /Christine Giampaoli

Hispano-Suiza Xite Energy

11: 52.8068ºTimmy Hansen / Catie Munnings

Andretti United Extreme E

14: 39.6659ºCarlos Sainz / Laia sanz

Acciona Sainx XE

DNF