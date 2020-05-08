The Brazilian side of Atletico de MadridRenan Lodi tested positive for PCRwho detects the presence of the coronavirus and will have to remain in isolation at home, while nine other Atletico players have tested positive for antibodies.

Lodi is the only footballer of the rojiblanca squad that has tested positive for the Covid-19, according to confirmed sources familiar with the situation to the Efe Agency, sowill not be able to join the start of training for Atlético, scheduled for this Saturday, which may include his nine colleagues who have tested positive for the presence of antibodies.

The Brazilian winger is asymptomatic,he has no fever or cough,and he also has antibodies in his body according to the serological test, which reveals that he is in a very advanced stage of the infection.

Lodi will have to remain in isolation at home andundergo a new PCR in the next few days.If this test is negative, you will have to wait 72 more hours for a second test that, in the case of a second negative, would allow you to train in the group of nine footballers who have antibodies.

For their part, nine other Atletico players have tested positive for antibodies, which reveals that at some point they have been in contact with the disease. These footballers have IgG-type antibodies, which are considered to be long-lasting, but when negative in the PCR testThey have no trace of the virus and will be able to train this Saturday.

Atlético will start this Saturdaythe “individual or basic training phase“, according to the protocol of the Superior Council of Sports (CSD), in which the players will have to go through a temperature control, wear protective gloves and they will have todisinfect the contact elements at least twice a daymanual, such as doorknobs, benches or chairs.

The rojiblancas facilities already have, as it could be seen on Wednesday,a fence in the parking lotinterior and with panels explaining the security measures against Covid-19 and the symptoms of the disease.

Atlético estimates that they willwork six footballers for each pitchTherefore, the three natural grass pitches and the two artificial grass pitches at the Ciudad Deportiva Wanda de Majadahonda will be marked by ribbons to delimit the space assigned to each footballer.

During this phase, the players will not be able to interact with each other and the Atletico coaches will have to keep a safe distance from the footballers. In the running sessions they must keep a distance of two meters with other runners.

