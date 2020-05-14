Atlético’s Brazilian winger Renan Lodi will be able to return to individual training this Friday of the rojiblanco group, after having given the second negative followed in the PCR tests that determine the presence of COVID-19 in their body, according to EFE.

05/14/2020

Act at 21:18

CEST

EFE

Lodi, the only player from the Atletico team who tested positive for PCR last week, was asymptomatic and had antibodies, which is why his positive was considered atypical, so the laboratory adviser recommended repeating the test this week, He tested negative, and after the second negative 72 hours later, he was declared ready to train this Friday.

The 22-year-old lane will be able to join Atlético’s individual training sessions as well as his other nine teammates who detected antibodies in the serological tests on Wednesday 6, and will be able to participate both with them and with other players who have not been in contact with the disease.

This is good news for the rojiblanco team, which recovers the sole sole left side of insole and only loss during this first phase of preparation for the return to competition, pending the authorization of the health authorities and the determination of a restart date.

Atlético has completed until this Thursday five days of individual training in the sports city of Majadahonda, west of the Spanish capital, for which it has distributed its players in two shifts and groups of six footballers on each of the playing fields.

.