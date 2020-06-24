The plague entered Argentine territory in late May from Paraguay and is heading to Brazil

ARGENTINA.- Argentina is suffering a plague of lobsters that it can move up to 150 kilometers in a day and its control is « as complex as necessary, » authorities reported Tuesday.

The plague entered Argentine territory at the end of May from Paraguay and the National Service of Agrifood Health and Quality (Senasa) has been watching her since May 11, when the first alert was received from the neighboring country.

So far, there have been no damage to crops in the Corrientes region, where a partial control of the plague, reported from Senasa in a statement.

The plague It is rural but becomes urban when it reaches towns and cities, according to authorities, who stressed that the insect « does not affect the health of people or animals, since it only feeds on vegetables. »