Authorities asked people to keep the windows closed

AP –

Desert locusts invaded Gurugram on Saturday, a peripheral city of the capital of the India, New Delhi, prompting authorities to ask people to keep windows closed and to pound utensils to protect themselves from rapidly swarming swarms.

Delhi International Airport, which borders Gurugram, where some of the world’s leading corporations have their offices, has asked pilots to take extra precautions during takeoff and landing due to locusts, the ANI agency reported. from ..

Gurugram has never before faced a locust invasion. The infestations The former have mainly been limited to some villages in the western state of Gujarat and Rajasthan in the north, which share a border with the desert areas of Pakistan.

Twitter users posted photos of the lobsters on Twitter, and some criticized the government for not containing the outbreak.

« Lobsters are also realizing that unless they get to New Delhi They won’t be on the news, « Devinder Sharma, an agriculture expert, said on Twitter.

The India, which is fighting its worst desert locust outbreak in decades, is using specialized vehicles and fire trucks to spray insecticides in at least seven heavily populated states in the north, center, and west of the country.

It has also purchased a helicopter spraying system to control swarms in some key crop belts, as summer planting accelerated with the arrival of monsoon rains this month.

The locust infestation So far it has not caused significant damage due to the lean season between harvests, but farmers are concerned about their summer crops.