According to one of his doctors, the hospital in Locri, in southern Italy, provides “a service worthy of the third world”: the elevators are usually out of order, personnel are scarce and the scanner works one day in two. Not to mention the infiltration of the mafia in the region.

However, until recently it was considered as one of the possible structures for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

The inhabitants of Calabria are used to living with the deficiencies of many public services in the south of the country, such as the regional health agency, which collapses due to a debt of hundreds of millions of euros.

What they fear most is that the coronavirus, which has already caused more than 17,000 deaths in Italy, is heading south.

“This is a crisis that adds to a crisis,” Locri Mayor Giovanni Calabrese told .. His city has been saved from illness for now and “that’s the only good news.”

Italy is the European country most affected by the pandemic, which started with the north, in Lombardy or Piedmont. In these rich regions, hospitals, including some of the best in Europe, have been overwhelmed by waves of new patients. Doctors, respirators and material were missing.

The political and health authorities have been warning for weeks that as the epidemic reaches the south massively, the consequences will be even more dire.

“If all these patients start arriving, as in Lombardy, what can we do?” Asks Emanuela Barbuto, local head of the FSI-Usai union. “The system cannot take it,” he fears.

So far only eight people have contracted the coronavirus in the Locri region, a small coastal town whose hospital covers an area of ​​150,000 inhabitants.

But 14 Calabrian villages were classified as red zones due to a high infection rate, and the region recorded 60 deaths.

Three days before the first death in Calabria, on March 14, the region’s president, Jole Santelli, activated a health emergency plan.

In this plan, the Locri hospital was listed as one of those that would treat coronavirus in the region, with 37 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients. A hypothesis that had caused anger and disbelief among the inhabitants.

Because the hospital has immense problems, with no sign of a solution. The concrete building, built in the 1970s, is falling apart.

An MRI team ordered three years ago has yet to arrive. The radiology service is closed at night and on weekends. The elevators were repaired, but for a time all five were damaged, forcing healthcare personnel to transport cardiology patients up the stairs to the fifth floor.

The Reggio Calabria Provincial Health Agency (ASP), which oversees the hospital, was placed under guardianship in March 2019 after being closed for the second time in 10 years for infiltration by the ‘Ndrangheta, the Calabrian mafia.

An investigation had revealed numerous anomalies in management: invoices paid twice (some of several million euros), contracts awarded without bidding, payment of salaries to officials expelled from the public administration …

In 2011, a parliamentary investigation into the Calabria health system had revealed numerous problems at the Locri hospital and called for an “urgent change”.

Investigators denounced purchases made “in constant violation of anti-mafia rules,” daily warnings about rising debt or weak audit systems.

In November 2018, the head of government Giuseppe Conte visited the hospital, promised to take action and promised to return. It did not.

From 2013 to 2018, the ASP, which did not respond to .’s request for an interview, operated without a budget. And, according to a 2019 report from the rating agency Crif, its debt amounted to 420 million euros ($ 456 million) at the end of 2017.

“Normally, an administration that does not have a budget, either closes or detains someone,” says amazed Bruna Filippone, a city dweller who in February created a citizen group called “Let’s Defend the Hospital.”

Asked by ., a doctor at the Locri hospital who requested anonymity described the ASP as “the most paralyzed agency in Italy.” As for the hospital, he said, it offers “a service worthy of the third world.”

Italy offers all its citizens a free healthcare system, but the quality of the service varies depending on the region, and Mezzogiorno, the south of the country, lags behind.

“In Italy, the Constitution guarantees us the right to health. This right has never been respected in Locri,” says Mayor Giovanni Calabrese.

As the health budget is fed in each region with taxes on income and on companies, the poorest areas, such as Calabria or neighboring Campania, where unemployment and black work are very present, come out worse.

But the lack of money is not a sufficient explanation. In addition to the cruel lack of manpower and material, experts also point to corruption, organized crime, and nepotism.

Spectacular cases have been documented, such as that of a woman hospitalized in Naples in an ant-infested bed or that of a doctor washing the cuttlefish of his dinner in a sink in a Calabria hospital. But structural problems are not addressed.

In 2019, a European Commission report on the Italian healthcare system showed that people in the south were “almost twice as likely” to be unable to treat a health problem compared to those in the north. The journeys to health centers and waiting times are also longer.

In that same year, the Court of Accounts estimated that in Calabria “the services offered are kept at inadequate levels” and the ASP has a debt of 213 million euros (231 million dollars).

And according to the LEA index on the levels of essential health benefits, Calabria ranks last among the 20 regions of Italy.

Inequality can take many forms. According to the national statistics agency Istat, Calabria has the lowest number of hospital beds per inhabitant in the country, with 81 per 1,000, compared to 138 per 1,000 in Emilia-Romagna, in the north.

Furthermore, in 2018, only 35% of people with hip fractures underwent surgery in 48 hours in Calabria, compared to almost 80% in Tuscany and 60% of the national average.

As a consequence, many Calabrians go north for treatment. According to the Locri hospital doctor interviewed by ., the structure primarily deals with end-stage cancers, heart attacks or chronic diseases in elderly patients who are no longer able to travel.

“For the rest, from 0 to 60 years old, you don’t come to heal Locri. You take a plane and go to Milan.”

Locri’s case is not the only one in Calabria. A 40-minute drive away, the Polistena hospital lacks, according to its mayor, radiologists, anesthetists, pediatricians, specialists in intensive care and material.

The regional head of civil protection in charge of the coronavirus, Domenico Pallaria, resigned last week after declaring in a television interview that he did not know what a respirator was for and that he was not interested in the subject of medical equipment.

In Locri a month ago, a blue two-bed tent was installed in the parking lot in front of the entrance to the emergency department to test people with symptoms that suspect a coronavirus.

In late March, the region finally decided not to dedicate the hospital to fighting coronavirus. All patients in the province are transferred to Reggio in Calabria.

Still, the new test kits haven’t arrived until this week, and uncertainty remains over patient management protocols.

Last week, the association “Defendamos el Hospital” began to distribute masks, gloves and visors to health personnel, after raising 20,000 euros. “It was us, the citizens, who brought disinfectant gel to the hospital. They had nothing,” adds Bruna Filippone.

Some hoped that solidarity born in response to the pandemic could help improve the hospital’s long-term situation. But the reality is chaos and lack of preparation and leadership.

“I am sorry to have to say it, but it is a new failure,” the doctor told ..

And that many people in Locri praise the immense efforts made by doctors and health personnel to care for the sick in such degraded conditions.

But according to Emanuela Barbuto, the coronavirus could be the most enemy for a hospital that is already on its knees. “If it comes, we will all die. We know it.”