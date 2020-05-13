Passionate about football, Guilherme Ribeiro decided to see if his friend Beatriz Cabral knew some of the stars of the ball and responses entertained Internet users on Twitter

The Frenchman Paulo Pogba, the striker Sergio Agüero and the Uruguayan Loco Abreu are some of the names that many football fans would easily guess when they hit the eye on an image. Only those who are not so close to the sport certainly do not recognize it. A joke between friends from Rio de Janeiro was successful on social networks, this Wednesday, and amused Internet users.

Guilherme Ribeiro decided to challenge his colleague Beatriz Cabral by asking her to guess the faces of some of the stars, and the result was a wave of friends and boyfriends repeating the challenge. After calling Sergio Ramos, from Real Madrid (ESP), Aldair and Paul Pogba, from Manchester United (ING), from Gilberto, the fans simply loved the creativity of Beatriz, 19:

Profile also played with appearance between strikers Zlatan Ibrahimović and Loco Abreu (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

The confusion between Uruguayan striker Loco Abreu, ex-Botafogo, and Swede Zlatan Ibrahimović was among the most talked about subjects on Twitter. The technical difference between the two players was mentioned in some comments, but for other fans, the long hair really looks alike.

To THROW!, Guilherme said that he is so far surprised by the number of notifications on his cell phone and believes that the repercussions are due to the purity of his friend’s responses.

– I am happy to be able to inspire a lot of people to play this game, especially because of the difficult times we are going through. It’s good to relax a little – he said, who is 19 years old.

