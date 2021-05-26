Lockheed Martin and GM team up to develop an autonomous electric buggy … to take it to the moon

The aerospace company Lockheed Martin has partnered with General Motors to create a new product together. It is not a land vehicle as General Motors is accustomed to, nor is it a space vehicle as Lockheed Martin is accustomed to. It is a combination of both concepts, an electric lunar rover for NASA.

Both companies have revealed the plans they have to create an autonomous vehicle similar to a buggy that allows astronauts to move around the moon more comfortably. At the moment it is a concept and the idea is that it is ready for NASA to use it in its Artemis mission to the Moon.

Autonomous and designed for “long distances”

In the joint statement of both companies they have indicated that The vehicle will use General Motors’ autonomous driving technology and Lockheed Martin’s space expertise. The buggy at the moment is in its early stages of development, so there are not many details about its size, specifications or its weight for example. The latter is especially relevant when going to the moon essentially every extra gram counts.

An interesting point is the autonomy of this vehicle. The companies have indicated that it will be “Designed to travel significantly greater distances” than Apollo mission buggies. Decades ago, when the United States arrived with astronauts on the Moon, it also used buggies to move across the surface of the satellite. One thing has not changed in all this time: they are completely electric vehicles.

The idea of ​​both companies is that NASA buy this buggy for its future lunar missions. Will be designed to last and be able to be used for a long period of time. This is ideal for NASA’s idea of ​​creating a permanent lunar base.

NASA has asked private companies in recent months for ideas for a vehicle of this type. Among its requirements, it stands out that it be autonomous and that it allows traveling relatively long distances. Likewise, they ask that it be completely electric and that it can transport at least two astronauts along with their payloads.

Another challenge that you are going to have to face is the lunar environment. A lunar environment with temperatures that can vary between 130 degrees Celsius and -140 degrees Celsius. Not to mention solar radiation and many other factors to take into account when leaving planet Earth.

More information | Lockheed martin