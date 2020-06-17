Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Reports have been circulating since before the Xbox Series X was revealed that Microsoft is preparing a cheaper version of its next-generation console. While this device has yet to be confirmed, a new rumor is already circulating that it will cost half as much as the Xbox Series X.

According to eastmen, an alleged insider of Microsoft, Lockheart or Xbox Series S will be a completely digital device, which will stand out for its small shape and have better performance than the Xbox One X. It is worth mentioning that the accessories of the Xbox Series X will be compatible with this version.

The really interesting thing is that he mentioned that Microsoft is prepared to sell the Xbox Series X in exchange for $ 400 USD. This added to the fact that he expects Lockheart to cost half the Xbox Series X, would mean that Microsoft would be selling a next gen console in exchange for $ 200 USD.

The last thing I heard is that [Lockheart] It will cost half as much as the Xbox Series X and hear that Microsoft was ready to launch the Xbox Series X for $ 400 USD. I’m not sure what the final price will be. I think if Sony [lanza el PlayStation 5 por] $ 500 / $ 600 USD, Microsoft could try to compete in a range of $ 200 / $ 400 / $ 500 USD, but we’ll see, « he explained.

Low cost would be part of a complete strategy

It doesn’t take a lot of wisdom to realize that Microsoft is building the Xbox brand to be a multi-device gaming service. We have already seen this with Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One and PC, but in the future it will be more evident with the arrival of xCloud on mobiles and more devices.

Thus, Lockheart’s low price would be a Microsoft strategy to gain a larger customer base. From that they would expect to generate profits from the sale of the game and from subscriptions to its services.

This is why eastmen believes that the July event of Xbox Series X will not only be to put pressure on Sony, but also has the potential to shake the entire industry interested in gaming.

“From what I have heard from my sources, July is not just about Sony. July is about the industry and they want it to be a night of shocking moments. They are going to be tough with a strategy they have built for years and they want Google, Amazon, Apple, Sony and even Nintendo to shake up. Wait several shocking moments, accompanied by the price, which will be a key part of all this, « he said.

It is important to note that this information must be taken with a grain of salt, since it does not come from an official source or from one that we consider reliable. So, we invite you to see it as a rumor and nothing else.

Xbox Series X will arrive in late 2020. Follow this link to see more news related to the next Microsoft console.

