Locked up for 3 days! Luis Miguel and Verónica Castro in Acapulco | Facebook

The enigmas about the life and romances of the singer Luis Miguel monopolize most of the headlines and now the supposed relationship with Veronica Castro and new versions of the three days they were locked up in the house in Acapulco have turned the news of the show upside down.

In days gone by, it transpired that Luis Miguel would have tried to conquer the “mother of Cristian Castro”, while she supposedly seemed to resist with the argument that: “It could almost be his mother”, due to the difference in ages, however, apparently, “La Vero” would not last long in yielding to the charms of the so-called “Sun of Mexico“.

This, in the midst of the euphoria that is unleashed after each launch of the scenes of the second season of Luis Miguel: The Series on Netflix, has aroused greater interest and above all much controversy.

It would be the designer Mitzy, who at some point worked closely with the host and actress, who revealed to see the “Sol de México” and the host arriving at the famous house of “Luismi” in Acapulco, today said property looks abandoned for a long time. several years.

The truck stops, Luis Miguel gets out and Verónica Castro gets out … Luis Miguel gave some instructions, or something he said to his security people there, and they got in, they didn’t give me time to take photos or record, so I said ‘They’re going out or something.’

One of the colleagues from the “First Hand” program, Hanzel Zárate, revealed in an interview that she had been waiting for several hours at the place to see them together. “I was very late there and they never went out”

According to the journalist who on more occasions would have captured the interpreter of “Now you can leave” Verónica arrived in Luis Miguel’s private plane and it was his clothing that gave her away:

It was a dress, but very her, that is, she came as if she had been working, in fact, that’s why I recognized her immediately ”.

The journalist details that he was on the prowl for more than 3 days to obtain some proof of said encounter, however, the stars never came out, so there are no images of this that apparently occurred more than 20 years ago.

My little eyes saw it, my little heart suffered it and my wallet cried for it, that is, everything complete, he commented.

However, in the midst of the designer’s revelations, the version also emerged that the “record producer”, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, fell in love with Verónica Castro with a luxurious ring.

According to the fashion artist who has worked closely with the stars, including Verónica Castro, of whom he assures would keep a very valuable memory of that relationship, since “Micky” conquered her with various luxurious gifts: A luxurious ring would be one from them.

Gallego Basteri has been cataloged as one of the singers who has had the most luck with women, since in his list of romances there are names of artists such as Aracely Arámbula, Daisy Fuentes, Mariah Carey and Lucía Méndez, among others.

And a few days after “La Méndez” confirmed his torrid love affair with “El Sol de México”, now it has been revealed that the interpreter of “La Inconditional” wooed Verónica Castro.

It was in the middle of an interview with the program “Suelta la Sopa” where the so-called “designer of the stars” would reveal details of the great chemistry that was reflected between Verónica and Luis Miguel through the screens.

It should be remembered that Gallego Basteri on several occasions attended interviews on the programs hosted by Verónica Castro.

Luis Miguel was very much in love, and he brought him a ring as a gift. Wow, I don’t know about the price, but it was a ring that could be seen, which was a good gift ”, said the designer. .

Unlike Lucía Méndez who has shouted from the rooftops about her close relationship with Luis Miguel, for now few details are known about what could have been the romance between the sister of José Alberto’s producer “El Güero” Castro and “El Sol” .