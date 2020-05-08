The mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio Neto (PSDB), was moved to tears once again when describing the dramatic situation faced by the largest city in the Amazon amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Manaus mayor says implementation of mandatory confinement could lead to social chaos in the city

“Every day I see deaths of people I know,” says the toucan in an interview with BBC News Brasil. “It just doesn’t affect a person with a very bad heart: impotence, lack of resources, and dying people, dying people.”

He continues, citing the episode in which the son of a man who died of the coronavirus in the capital of Amazonas attacked one of the professionals responsible for the burial.

“The grave digger! The grave digger. If I had to beat up, beat the governor, beat me up. But the grave digger …”

According to him, the number of deaths in the city went from the historical average of 20 to 30 burials a day to a peak of 140. “We are now stabilized at an average of 120, which is a lot.”

The mayor, however, resists the recommendation of the State Prosecutor’s Office to implement a lockdown (mandatory confinement), citing the risk of social chaos in Manaus.

“(Someone) throws a stone at someone, begins a shooting with a rubber bullet that can blind someone, begins the reaction of people, who live in a situation of despair. Something that ends up shooting, killing,” he says.

In the last decade, the North and Northeast regions took turns at the top among the most violent areas in Brazil. According to last year’s Atlas of Violence, made with data from 2017, Manaus was the ninth capital among the leaders in homicide rates in the country – at the top was Fortaleza (CE), followed by Rio Branco, Belém, Natal (RN), Salvador (BA), Maceió (AL), Recife (PE) and Aracaju (SE).

On the other hand, scientists around the world point to lockdown as an effective and necessary measure to contain the disease. This week, amid the partial reopening process in countries like Germany and Spain, World Health Organization epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove warned of the risks associated with relaxation. “If the lockdown measures are lifted abruptly, the virus can take off.”

The interview comes days after Arthur Virgílio sent videos asking for help from international personalities – from French President Emmanuel Macron (“if he has all this concern for the Amazon, he should help”) to activist Greta Thunberg (“Mental brats call her a brat”) ).

According to him, who says he is not “worried at all” about President Jair Bolsonaro’s reaction to the appeals, the time has come to understand whether the speeches of international leaders about the Amazon region “are lip service or serious”.

Read below the main parts of the interview.

BBC News Brasil – One of the several images that went around the world in this crisis is specifically from Manaus: those mass graves opened in cemeteries in the city, those tractors opening long rows that later would receive victims of the coronavirus especially. What is the state of the city’s funeral system at the moment?

Arthur Virgílio Neto – Well, now it’s under control. We are preparing a memorial project on behalf of all the people buried there. We are working on the separation, for each one to be identified.

But hospitals have scenes that also traveled the world and it is obvious that people died and there was no way to bury them. Because we went up from 20 to 30 burials a day to a peak of 140 and I don’t know how many, and now we’re stabilized at an average of 120, which is a lot.

We know that war is war. We have a war. I see the corona as a war. We had to bury people. We could not just look at each other, undecided, as happened in some hospitals, sick together with the dead. We couldn’t do that.

We had to bury. And the order I gave to the Secretary of Public Cleaning was to try to give it a maximum of dignity, but to bury it promptly, to prevent it from becoming something much worse.

BBC News Brasil – You spoke of the normal average burial in the city, which varied between 20 and 30. On Tuesday, 111 people were buried, therefore at least 80 more than the historical average. Of these 111 buried, only 13 were diagnosed with covid-19. Dozens were buried with respiratory failure or “unknown cause”. This exposes possible brutal underreporting in the city.

Virgílio Neto – When I see severe respiratory failure, I read covid. When I see unidentified causes, I don’t laugh because it’s not time to laugh, but …

I’m in the hospital, then I died and nobody knows why I died? It’s complicated. I read covid. When I read pneumonia in hospital bulletins, I read covid. It is obvious that there is underreporting here and in Brazil.

BBC News Brasil – You recorded some videos with calls for world leaders. What led him to ask for external help, since we expect aid to come from within the country. Why appeal out?

Virgílio Neto – First, because no help was coming here. Now, after the conversation with the Minister of Health, a very pleasant person started, but a small, tiny thing came.

It is a region of planetary interest. It obviously has national sovereignty, but it is a region of global interest. It is time for this planetary interest to manifest itself in a concrete way, not just charging.

I am not the type who lives in the past, I do not use these arguments, which are very similar to those of the president, who thinks that devastating does not hurt. I am against mining in Amazonas, against agribusiness in Amazonas. Do it somewhere else.

I am in favor of taking advantage of our genetic bank, keeping it intact, to bring prosperity to our people. In this field, we also need national and international cooperation. And if we are this important region, and if the Amazon is the core of this region, I do not understand how, in an hour of distress, the only time that the State can do anything, it is not attended to. Must be attended to. Either the speech of the world leaders is lip service, it is to make a statement before the press, or that speech is serious.

Everything that happens that is bad for the people of Amazonas is reflected in the forest, reflected in the rivers, reflected in the containment of global warming.

I just spoke to a French newspaper, one of the aids that I clearly hope for is that of President Emmanuel Macron. Because his speech indicates that. I like to combine my speech and my practice. If he has all this solidarity and intelligent concern for good governance in the Amazon, he should help.

BBC News Brasil – The appeal to President Macron specifically, the one that was most emphatic during the fires, may cause discomfort with the Brazilian president. Bolsonaro stood up front against Macron, including in the Assembly–UN General. How do you deal with this tension?

Virgílio Neto – I’ll tell you how I deal with Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro creates tension every day. When he fights with someone, with beltrano, with I don’t know who. He has one enemy a day. And I create problems for him from time to time when I answer, when I speak or give an interview.

I don’t care about that at all. I don’t agree with his foreign policy, I don’t agree with his foreign minister. It is not even a mature choice, it was a junior ambassador. So, I’m not worried at all.

So, I addressed the G7, the main leaders. I addressed them. If they help, they helped, if they don’t help, it’s because they don’t understand the Amazon cause.

And why Greta? Bolsonaro’s people fall on me. When I see them calling you a brat, I already know where it comes from.

BBC News Brasil – Where does it come from?

Virgílio Neto – Bolsonaro. His people. Being a brat was so good, I miss you so much. Terrible is if I were a brat ruling the country, right?

And Greta, whom they irresponsibly call brat, some mental brats call her brat, is the one who is talking to us to come up with something objective, something practical.

The help that comes is welcome. We need medicines, personal protective equipment, CT scanners.

BBC News Brasil – You have already criticized the conduct of President Bolsonaro in this crisis, said that you cannot expect anything from him, and at the same time you are optimistic about the support of the G7 countries. Do you have more hope for help from outside than from inside?

Virgílio Neto – It is difficult to measure what a statement from a Greta represents. It is difficult to measure what goes on in the head of a person I do not know, but I admire from a distance, who is President Macron. It is difficult to measure what goes on in the head of a man who could have died of a covid, Prime Minister (British) Boris Johnson.

Of the leaders of the G20 and the countries that can be considered expressive, we have the only leader who insists on contradicting his own Ministry of Health. I have hopes for the Minister of Health, because he made the commitment to me, I believe in him. And there is also one thing, I do not see President Jair Bolsonaro sit and dispatch.

BBC News Brasil – The Minquisition Pthe public filed a public civil action asking that the PManaus reorganization and the state government decree lockdown. And you classified the measure as extreme and risky. But you already said that you saw “terror scenes” in the capital, said that you advocate tougher measures, even cried when narrating what happens in the city. When you suggest a measure that has been adopted worldwide, in the main capitals, you say that it is extreme. Is there no contradiction there?

Virgílio Neto – No, you give lockdown as your only solution. But I think, for example, of a great popular rebellion. Soon there will be an election. An opportunist throws a rock … I already faced a dictatorship. Despite my age, if I had another one, and I won’t, I would face it again. I know what repression is, it doesn’t always depend on the commander. It was said that in the dictatorship, one was not so afraid of the general, he was afraid of the corner guard.

Then, he throws a rock at someone, begins a shooting with a rubber bullet, which can blind someone, begins the reaction of people, who live in a situation of despair. Something that ends up shooting, killing. I think it is a measure that must be taken to the utmost degree, just as we do with intubation. Last degree …

BBC News Brasil – Mayor, what is the last degree, if you have already classified the situation as a collapse in public health, withO Horror Movie? What else needs to happen?

Virgílio Neto – The horror situation is mitigated, God willing, with the arrival, which was a benign intervention by the minister (Nelson) Teich and general (Eduardo) Pazuello, many people arrived for the state government. If these people are going to solve it or not, we will see soon, if it will get better … I think that getting worse cannot, should improve.

Our field hospital grows every moment. We are organized in the burials. That racket, that confusion is over. That story of the son of someone who died wanting to attack the grave digger, who is the subject most exposed to the coronavirus.

BBC News Brasil – So you see a window for a possible social upheaval in the lockdown, is that it?

Virgílio Neto – I wanted to make sure I didn’t, in order to support the lockdown. I spoke to all the important people in this episode of the lockdown and found no security at all. None. No one is sure that this is the best way.

I have met people who say that we do not have the tools of repression to actually repress a popular rebellion of major proportions. So, I look responsibly at the lockdown. The MP suggested, suggested. We will analyze, make a conference call and discuss. But, I can’t declare a lockdown without being absolutely sure that I need it like we use a respirator. We use the mechanical respirator only when we think the person is going to die.

BBC News Brasil – Now, mayor, isn’t it a little late, or late to know if the lockdown makes sense or not and what would be the alternative?

Virgílio Neto – I just said that a brutal reinforcement for the state government has arrived. Two Boeings (with inputs).

But, when you referred to the episode where I cried on television. I am a very sentimental guy. Very sensitive. Nor was I raised in a family where a man doesn’t cry. Cry man and cry woman. In my family, beat the man, beat the woman. In my family, we accept everything. It has everything there.

I did explode because you see the preaching of “go to the street”, and me saying “do not come to the street”, and people don’t answer me and go to the street. And people die.

Unlike H1N1, which killed several people in the world, I don’t have the name of anyone who died of H1N1, a person close to me, in my head. I don’t remember anyone. Today, every day I see deaths of people I know. Or humble people from the neighborhoods, whose names I identify, or wealthy people I know too, middle-class people I know.

Every single day I see this. It just doesn’t touch a person with a really bad heart. A very dishonest heart until, you don’t feel something like that. And impotence, and the lack of resources, the resources did not come, and have not yet come, we are struggling with our own strength. And dying people, dying people.

Coveiro almost beaten by the son of a person who was going to be buried. The gravedigger! The gravedigger! If I had to beat, beat the governor, beat me, but the grave digger. I mean, someone doesn’t feel sorry for it, doesn’t get emotional about it … It seems to me that at least it’s someone different from me.

I have a maxim: in my life, when I get emotional, I cry. In politics, whoever cries is the one who faces me.

BBC News Brasil – You are in your second term as mayor, you were a deputy several times, you were a senator, you were a minister of state, also representing your region in some way. What is your self-criticism at this time of collapse?

Virgílio Neto – I don’t know how the first case started. Theoretically, it had to be detected by the primary network. But it could have been someone who felt the flu, self-medicated, infected the whole family. I don’t know how to tell you this story.

A self-criticism I made yesterday with the Secretary of Health: we haven’t talked about dengue here since the end of the first year of the government. Now it’s dengue season here and one person accused dengue the other day.

I think we were somewhat relaxed, obsessed with facing the corona, in relation to other diseases, endemic or not. And our obsession remained during this entire time covid, covid, covid, and we made room to have a case of dengue.

