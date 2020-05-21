The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on all of our haircuts.

With barber shops throughout the world forced to close their doors, some of us have been forced to take matters into our own hands, while others have happily let their hair grow out.

And as players across Europe returned to training this week, we’ve started to see the full extent of their lockdown looks / locks.

Take Inter Milan’s Ashley Young, for example…

Who knew he was choosing to be bald this whole time? He looks thousands better with hair.

We’re not sure we’d say the same for Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté, however. That iconic bald head needs to come back ASAP.

A moment of silence for Raheem Sterling’s trim. He actually suits having longer hair, but we have a feeling he’s fuming about being unable to get it cut.

One player who is definitely missing his barber more than any of his friends or family is Paul Pogba, whose current do is far too conventional for our liking.

Maybe it’s time you learned to do your own streaks, Paul.

Liverpool’s players returned to training on Wednesday, and there were a few sights for sore eyes.

First up there’s Alisson, who isn’t far away from Tom Hanks in Castaway…

Then there’s Bobby Firmino, who we can only assume is paying tribute to the late, great Little Richard with this barnet…

And then there’s poor Sadio Mané. Insert your own joke about that hairline here…

Barber shops in the UK are not set to re-open until sometime in July, and it really cannot come soon enough for these lads.