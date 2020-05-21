The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on all of our haircuts.

With barber shops throughout the world forced to close their doors, some of us have been forced to take matters into our own hands, while others have happily let their hair grow out.

And as players across Europe returned to training this week, we’ve started to see the full extent of their lockdown looks / locks.

Take Inter Milan’s Ashley Young, for example…

Ashley Young can grow hair ??? pic.twitter.com/ZGXEZYCVBT – safia (@skinniar) May 18, 2020

Who knew he was choosing to be bald this whole time? He looks thousands better with hair.

We’re not sure we’d say the same for Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté, however. That iconic bald head needs to come back ASAP.

2020 takes another turn… N & # 039; Golo Kanté has hair now 😮 pic.twitter.com/dHDn1Jj0K0 – Ha! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) May 19, 2020

A moment of silence for Raheem Sterling’s trim. He actually suits having longer hair, but we have a feeling he’s fuming about being unable to get it cut.

Raheem Sterling: “Football every day in the garden: free-kicks, on the left hand side coming inside, going on the outside shooting with my left foot – it & # 039; s been a moment I can identify what I need to work on and work on Item.” [via @footballdaily] pic.twitter.com/7CYJbSWuFJ – Man City | Superbia (@SuperbiaProeIia) May 12, 2020

One player who is definitely missing his barber more than any of his friends or family is Paul Pogba, whose current do is far too conventional for our liking.

Maybe it’s time you learned to do your own streaks, Paul.

Grafting at a safe distance 👊 # MUFC @PaulPogba pic.twitter.com/J0uZnuwUNo – Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 20, 2020

Liverpool’s players returned to training on Wednesday, and there were a few sights for sore eyes.

First up there’s Alisson, who isn’t far away from Tom Hanks in Castaway…

Alisson & # 039; s hair 😍 pic.twitter.com/KjeedQJDne – Castle Of The Kop (@CastleoftheKopp) May 20, 2020

Then there’s Bobby Firmino, who we can only assume is paying tribute to the late, great Little Richard with this barnet…

Bobby Firmino, serving up looks since & # 039; 91 🇧🇷 (📸: @LFC) pic.twitter.com/Oc8WgAGQXR – Goal (@goal) May 20, 2020

And then there’s poor Sadio Mané. Insert your own joke about that hairline here…

Yes Sadio Mane & # 039; s hair line has gone back, but at least it looks better than Arsenal & # 039; s back line. pic.twitter.com/O6zDrI3a9C – MoSalaholic11 (@ MoSalaholic11) May 20, 2020

Barber shops in the UK are not set to re-open until sometime in July, and it really cannot come soon enough for these lads.