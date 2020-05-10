BELÉM – The capital Belém and nine other municipalities in Pará experienced an atypical Mother’s Day in 2020. On Sunday, it began to be worthwhile imposing fines for those who disrespect the decree 729/2020, which provides for the total suspension of non-essential activities, the so-called lockdown, to try to contain the advancement of the new coronavirus. Places of great circulation of people, such as fairs, markets, supermarkets and cemeteries were intensively inspected.

From 00h to 17h this Sunday, 60 assessments were made, with 54 fines for individuals and six for commercial establishments that do not fit as an essential service. Belém was the municipality with the highest number of assessments, with 37 occurrences. The partial balance of the day was released by the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense of Pará (Segup), at 18:40.

Who circulated in the center of the capital on the first day of hardening of the decree, on Thursday, 7, found empty streets and low traffic even in open markets, famous for the large circulation of people, as in the Ver-o-Peso complex. Military police vehicles made rounds at the site; there was no critical point of agglomeration. Most marketers closed their activities at around 2 pm, even before the time allowed in the decree, at 3 pm.

On this Mother’s Day, churches, restaurants, shopping malls, cemeteries and all commerce were closed doors. Even the traditional Praça da República and Batista Campos were empty. There were no scenes of mothers with their children strolling, common on the date. Only a few flower vendors circulated along the city center.

During the operation of the Civil Police on Sunday afternoon, 10, called “Campo Santo”, a store of a large wholesale group in the capital was warned. The establishment is located on Avenida José Bonifácio, in the Fátima neighborhood. As the delegate general of Pará, Alberto Teixeira, the supermarket “was warned for not carrying out the entrance and people control at the place”.

The inspections of the security organs started to be stricter from dawn on Sunday, 10. As provided for in the decree, agents can impose fines for those who disobey the lockdown. Among the penalties are a warning, a daily fine of up to R $ 50 thousand for legal entities, to be doubled for each recurrence; daily fine of R $ 150 for individuals, MEI, ME, and EPP’s, to be doubled for each recurrence; and embargo and / or interdiction of establishments.

The State Secretariat of Public Health (Sespa) published a new bulletin with the numbers of the new coronavirus in Pará at the end of this Sunday morning. Now, the State has 7,256 positive cases of covid-19 and 652 deaths.

Educational measures

Before the stricter measures, the ten cities in Pará that are under the blockade had only educational measures. In other words, the barriers of security agents stopped people and vehicles only for advice on the new rules imposed by the decree that aims, among other measures, to reduce the circulation of people to ensure that the new coronavirus epidemic is contained. in the state.

According to the balance sheet released by delegate Alberto Teixeira, from Thursday, 7, to Saturday, 9, the period of educational measures, 250 operations were carried out in Pará. In the actions, 6,891 establishments were inspected; of these, 863 were closed, 240 were notified and 66 were assessed.

The actions took place in Belém, Ananindeua, Marituba, Benevides, Castanhal, Santa Isabel do Pará, Santa Bárbara do Pará, Breves, Vigia and Santo Antônio do Tauá. These municipalities have an average of new coronavirus cases above the state and national averages. Pará’s index is 51 infected for every 100 thousand inhabitants. Cities that are under the blockade have rates of at least 75 for every 100,000.

This Sunday’s barriers were set up on the main access roads and also in inspections at fairs and commercial areas. The Traffic Department of the State of Pará (Detran-PA) concentrates the actions on the BR-316 highway, which connects Belém to Maceió. The agency’s agents also distribute protective masks to public transport users on the highway.

Custodians of the Central de Triagem Metropolitana II (CTM II), in Ananindeua, started to manufacture 50 easels for traffic signs. The equipment will be delivered to the public security organs of the State.

The Military Fire Brigade of the State of Pará continues with normal assistance via 190 and 193, and acts directly in support of the actions of the other state security agencies.

What can work

Trade in foodstuffs, medicines, medical and hospital products, cleaning products and personal hygiene. Everyone must obey some requirements such as: controlling the entry of people – limited to 1 (one) member per family group, respecting the maximum capacity of 50% (fifty percent) of the capacity, including in the parking area; follow distance rules, respecting the minimum distance of 1 (one) meter for people with a mask; provide hygienic alternatives (water and soap and / or alcohol gel); prevent access by people without a mask; and observe the operating hours provided for in State Decree No. 609, of March 16, 2020.

