New chapter in the soap opera drama they are starring this week Alfonso Merlos and Marta López as a result of the journalist’s images with Alexia Rivas appearing half-naked during a live connection for the Javier Negre program. Throughout the weekend, all of them have occupied a large part of the broadcasts of Telecinco, especially in the spaces of ‘Socialité’, ‘Viva la vida’ and ‘Sábado Deluxe’, trying to defend their position ensuring that Alexia lives with Merlos and that he was no longer with Marta López.

The journalist reappeared in ‘The Ana Rosa program’ on Monday, insisting that he was not going to “talk about his private life”, but assuring that if Marta considers it so, he apologizes since his wish was not to harm her. But What Merlos did not expect was that just a few hours later he would have a tense face to face with his ex for working for the same chain and for having their jobs just over 100 meters away.

It has happened in ‘Sálvame’, a program to which a “humiliated” Marta López has come to speak again of Alfonso’s alleged infidelity. During a moment of the interview, and aware that the great protagonist was very close, Jorge Javier Vázquez took a microphone and left with Marta in search of Merlos, who had just finished his participation in ‘Todo es mentira’: “I’m having a hard time and I’m here for you. You’re putting me on the spot. I have a heart for a thousand“expressed the collaborator, who at first refused to visit her ex.

Merlos received the visit with surprise and tried to flee

The arrival of Jorge Javier Vázquez and Marta López at the table where Merlos was standing left him with a face of circumstances and, elusive, he tried to escape, although the young woman had other plans in mind and asked: “When you have apologized, have you asked me because I could imagine that you have offended me or because you have really offended me?“

“I am not going to answer these questions. I have already said what I wanted to say. I have already stated everything,” replied Merlos. “I have been talking this morning with Ónega, with Ana Rosa Quintana. I will not get into more questions“, he added while he gathered his things and fled from the Mediaset studios. In his escape, Jorge Javier tried to follow him with a microphone in his hand while he asked him with a hearty voice if he was going home or if he was going to dinner.”Jorge, my mother. You are fatal of the head. You are terrible. Obviously I don’t want to say anythingditch.

Neither a greeting, nor glances, much less an apology. So Marta felt bad immediately afterwards on the set: “It has had no value. I feel ridiculous because I didn’t want to come see this man“I think it was very cold with you,” reiterated the presenter.

And it is that Marta feels humiliated: “It is not the first time that they cheat on me. But it’s the first time I’ve been publicly humiliated. I don’t want to continue this war. He could have told me: ‘Marta, I have been unfaithful to you’. And nothing happens. Right now I am a volcano. Suddenly I come up, suddenly I cry, I feel anger, shame, anger comes out … “, before adding that he needs a public apology.