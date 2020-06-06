It could happen to you that you have just bought a mobile device and are eager to try it and download applications on it. You go to the settings and the WiFi options, you realize that you do not remember the password for your wireless connection at all. For this reason, we tell you how you can see the saved WiFi passwords in Windows 10.

You should know that without that password, you cannot access the internet or Google Play Store on your new device. You will not be able to browse or download apps, in other words. For this reason, we are going to explain how you can see the WiFi passwords in this operating system without asking your geeks for help or without having to call technical support.

1.- You can see the WiFi passwords saved in Windows 10 through the configuration

This first method is the default. Which is to review Windows settings. In order for you to do this, you must be connected to the same network to which you want to find the password.

First, you must open the Settings in Windows 10. You can type “Settings” and click on the application that is displayed in the Windows search bar, in the “Best match” section. Also, you can click the settings icon at the bottom left of the screen.

Now, you must click on the Network and Internet option, once the Windows Settings window opens.

Scroll down until you see the section called “Network and Sharing Center”. When you see it, you just have to click on it.

You should now be directed to the next window. Click on the WiFi network you are connected to.

Now, you must click on the button called “Wireless Properties”.

Then press the “Security” tab, which is located on the upper right side. Now select the “Show characters” checkbox and this action will show you the WiFi password of the network to which you are connected.

2.- Use a search program

If you want to find the WiFi password for a network that you have previously used or are having trouble doing it directly through Windows 10, you can use a free third-party program, such as “WiFi Password Revealer”.

Visit the WiFi Password Revealer official website so you can download the program. You just have to press the blue “Download” button. Once the download is complete, open the program.

Here, you must select the language you want and click “OK” so you can continue.

Select the box labeled “Accept Agreement” and then click “Next.”

Similarly, you must choose the destination location to save the folder with the files. Now, choose if you want to add an additional shortcut. Then click “Install.” Finally, you just have to press the “Finish” option after the program is already installed.

Now the application will open and reveal all the networks you have connected to using your Windows computer in the past. All this together with the passwords that you have used to successfully connect to each one of them.

One of the advantages of this method is that you can see the WiFi passwords for each network that you have previously connected to. However, this method can only show you the passwords you have used to access those networks. If the passwords have been changed since then, you will not be able to see the new passwords.

3.- Find the WiFi passwords through the command line

If you use your computer a lot for different things and feel comfortable entering commands, you can use the command line tool integrated in Windows 10 to quickly find the saved WiFi passwords.

It is a very convenient tool since you don’t have to download any additional software and it works simply by executing a single command. Of course, we tell you how to do it below.

You should find and open the “Command Prompt” (CMD) application in Windows 10. Right-click and press the “Run as administrator” option.

Now, you should type the following: netsh wlan show profile. This command will show you a list of networks you have previously connected to.

You must find the network for which you need to know the password. Once you find it, type the following: netsh wlan show profile [nombre-wifi] key = clear. Remember that you must replace [nombre-wifi] with the username of the real WiFi network. Then the password will appear next to the section that says “Key Content.”

Here are some ways to view saved WiFi passwords in Windows 10

As you can see, we all live immersed in a digitized world, where there are dozens and even hundreds of passwords to remember. You can memorize passwords on your social networks, bank accounts and other important sites, but not the WiFi passwords at home or at your workplace.

Therefore, it is always a good idea to use a password management tool like 1Password, which can save all your passwords and notes so you can access them with a single click.

Also, you can write those passwords that are easy to forget on a sticky note and put them in a place that cannot be lost. As for example, the screen of your computer, the internet router or the wall.

Even if you’ve completely forgotten about those unimportant WiFi passwords, that’s fine. We just hope that one of the three methods shown above has helped you find those saved WiFi passwords in Windows 10.

In addition, none of these options requires an internet connection to run, except for downloading the program, which requires internet access for you to do so. They are really easy options to make and they won’t take much time.

