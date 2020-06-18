By now it is known to everyone that a Raspberry Pi works for almost everything. And in good hands, you can convert to any gadget or device you can imagine. And it is that it is not only an integrated board with many outputs. You can also connect all sorts of elements and peripherals making it what you want.

It is what has happened with a Raspberry Pi and a Sense hat. According to Microsiervos, the English hardware engineer John Chinner, employee of Airbus space, has created a tiny tracking map to know at all times where the International Space Station, the ISS.

In the words of its creator, this is the ISS real-time tracking map smallest in the world. Arguments are not lacking, since the map in question is attached to a Sense HAT device for Raspberry Pi that measures 10.5 centimeters by 7.5 centimeters. Integrated into a Raspberry, the Sense HAT consists of a LED matrix 8×8.

Each of the LEDs is illuminated separately, so by placing a paper map on top, you can see the geographic position of an object, or this time, the International Space Station.

Sense HAT does a lot of things. Its sensors detect temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure and they also serve to locate your position on the map with the help of its accelerometer and its magnetometer.

Ask NASA

However, the use of Sense HAT in this case is limited to LEDs, as information about where the International Space Station is located comes from NASA. This information is translated by a program created by John Chinner to light the corresponding LED. Given the size of the map, the position is not 100% exact, but it will give you a rough idea.

The program code is available on GitHub. Written in Python, you can download and use it yourself or rewrite it if you prefer.

In this Twitter thread, the creator himself explains long and hard what is your tracking map, how it works, its peculiarities, etc. Among other curiosities, you can illuminate the area through which it passes the ISS in one color and in another color as it passes over the other side of the globe.

Other Twitter users have also shown their creations. One, for example, has used a ESP32 chip, Google Maps and Arduino IDE, among other ingredients. This device displays a small 2’8-inch screen with the world map. Very accomplished.

The possibilities of Raspberry Pi

The ISS tracking map is not the first genius of John Chinner. Precisely, to his credit another invention based on Raspberry Pi stands out. This time around, Chinner created a miniature replica of the Mars rover.

By name Yuri 3 or Yuri 3 Rover, has his own Twitter account where he can learn more about what it is like, watch videos of this miniature in motion. So exact is the original that it also draws on fold-out single plates to move. And inside, a Raspberry Pi that ensures that this tiny Mars Rover moves without problem on any terrain.