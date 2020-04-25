On Friday morning, a fire was generated in the Mercado del Campesino, in Guadalajara, which consumed five commercial premises, mainly grocery stores, reported the Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters.

Towards five in the morning, units from Station Number 4 left towards María Reyes Street, between Cándido Carlín and María Benítez, where a fire was reported in the market located there.

Firefighters found the fire spread in various locations: number 40, where a grocery store is located, where merchandise and refrigerators were consumed; premises 48 and 49, also for sale of cremería, where the merchandise as well as the refrigerators were consumed in their entirety.

Local 46, where footwear was sold, was also burned; and a place without number that adjoins the central corridors, which apparently had no merchandise, since what was consumed was plastics, wood and garbage, reported Jorge Ricardo Vázquez, commander of the Guadalajara Fire Department.

The firefighters required two water pipes to quell the fire, in addition to forcing the entrance to enter the property. Authorities are investigating the causes of the incident.

