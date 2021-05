This afternoon a mixed evening with two professional fights was held in the Mallorcan town of Sóller.

Manuel Medrano (5-0, 0 KO) has been imposed by points in four rounds to the Nicaraguan Eligio Palacios (7-54-5, 0 KO) in combat at super lightweight.

And the super bantamweight Farlin Condori (3-0, 1 KO) has beaten the also Nicaraguan Joel sanchez (4-17-1, 2 KO) on points in four rounds.

Typical fights for the local fighters to regain sensations after several months of inactivity.