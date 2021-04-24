Local victories in Mallorca – Espabox

This Saturday at the Pavelló Galatzó in Calviá (Mallorca), an evening with three professional fights was held:

In four-round super welterweight, Fernando Heredia (4-8, 1 KO) defeated the Nicaraguan on points Eligio Palacios (7-53-5, 0 KO), in intensity combat, but with local advantage. Heredia asked for a rematch with Maxi Macchión, with whom he lost in the third round in 2020.

Heredia-Palacios

In the six-round super welterweight, the Portuguese Jorge Guedes (3-0, 0 KO) defeated the Nicaraguan Nelson Altamirano (10-39-3, 6 KO) with great clarity, although with good response from the rival.

Altamirano-Guedes

And in the star, four-round super featherweight, Jon Martinez (8-6-5, 1 KO) (in the photo on the left above) beat the Nicaraguan on points Rafael Castillo (14-61-3, 6 KO).

Martínez, who was telling us about his plans in ESPABOX, wants another fight before contesting the title of Spain, as is his illusion.