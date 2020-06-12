China announced the appearance of the first cases of locally transmitted coronavirus in almost two weeks and India became the fourth country with the most infections, while Brazil approaches 42,000 deaths from the pandemic and moves to second place in the account. global death rate due to illness, which continues to wreak havoc in Peru, Chile and Mexico.

More than six months after the start of the outbreak in the Asian giant, the Chinese National Health Commission reported this morning that a 52-year-old man became the first confirmed case of locally transmitted coronavirus in the country yesterday since 24 May, after presenting at a Beijing hospital with a fever.

Hours later, the Xinhua state news agency, citing health officials, reported that two other cases of locally transmitted coronavirus were detected in the capital today, which also ended the streak of 56 days in a row without local infections in that city. .

These infections prompted the Beijing municipal government to suspend its plans to restart classes in the first three grades of primary next week.

The Asian country also diagnosed another six positives in travelers from abroad, which brought the total number of infected to 83,064, but did not register new deaths from Covid-19, so the figure remained at 4,634.

Meanwhile, the advance of the pandemic continued to be rampant in India, which became the fourth country with the highest number of coronavirus cases, surpassing the United Kingdom after registering a daily record of 10,956 infections, authorities reported today.

Although the second most populous country on the planet managed to keep the transmission of the virus low during the two months of mandatory quarantine, this was recently alleviated with the reopening of businesses, shopping malls, factories and places of worship, and caused a spike in the number of cases.

“In a country with more than 1.3 billion people, people remain susceptible to the coronavirus,” the director-general of the Medical Research Council of India told reporters, warning that prevention measures are likely to last for several more months.

Authorities and medical associations have warned that the health system is almost on the verge of collapse due to the increase in cases, which have been close to 10,000 for several days.

According to the latest official report, India registered 297,535 infected and 8,498 deaths.

Meanwhile, the spread of Covid-19 did not stop in America, which for a month has been the region with the most coronavirus infections and since yesterday has also been the area with the most deaths, according to data from the World Health Organization ( WHO).

With more than 2 million cases and more than 114,000 deaths, the United States is by far the country hardest hit by the pandemic not only on the continent, but also in the world.

Although the curve continues to grow rapidly throughout the United States, this has not yet slowed down the reopening that all states are already leading, with more or less rhythm.

In the rest of the region, the situation is still worrying in four Latin American countries: Brazil, Peru, Chile and Mexico, which are among the ten with the highest number of daily infections worldwide, according to the WHO executive director for Health Emergencies, Mike Ryan.

Against this background, the expert today asked Latin American leaders to issue “coherent messages” to fight the disease, since citizens sometimes receive contradictory advice from their governments.

“Citizens are confused if they hear different messages and it is necessary to guarantee that they have the best possible information to protect themselves, their loved ones and the communities,” he said.

Ryan referred to the case of the Mexican president, Andrés López Obrador, who is encouraging citizens to begin to leave the confinements, despite the fact that the country is the seventh with the most cases in the world, with almost 134,000, and the third with more daily deaths, with a total of 15,944.

A similar situation lives in Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro has underestimated the severity of the disease, which he called “flu”, and has criticized the governors for following “blindly” the WHO’s recommendations.

The South American giant registered 909 new deaths in the last 24 hours and accumulates a total of 41,828 deaths, which now places it as the second country with the most deaths in the world, ahead of the United Kingdom.

According to data compiled by the secretariats, the country added 25,982 new infections in the same period and reached 828,810 infected by Covid-19, confirming the second position also in number of cases, behind the United States.

Meanwhile, Chile overtook France today and became the twelfth country with the most infections in the world, with a total of 160,846, according to the WHO balance.

In Peru, thousands of street vendors in Lima broke again today the quarantine decreed by the government and invaded the main streets of the center of the capital to find their livelihood, amid tensions and clashes with the police and municipal guards, the agency reported. . news.

After almost 90 days of mandatory confinement and with no signs that the virus is spreading, the scene of crowded streets of street vendors repeated itself in Lima, the epicenter of the pandemic in Peru, which is the second country in Latin America and the eighth in the world with more confirmed cases of coronavirus, exceeding 214,000.

Since the start of the outbreak in late 2019 in China, the coronavirus has infected more than 7.5 million people worldwide and has killed more than 418,000, according to the WHO count.