Local storage or cloud services?

We all like to keep our digital files safe. The arrival of digital cameras, as well as smartphones, has meant that we generate a huge volume of content and they must be accessible, but with security commensurate with their importance. Being able to save our files, both locally and in the cloud, enables us have them always accessible, but choosing another system depends on your tastes and needs. We tell you what are the advantages and disadvantages of each system and the most interesting trends for each type of user.

Local storage

Local storage is what is done on a physical medium, that is, on a disk. This has been the traditional way of keeping our digital files, either on the internal drive of a computer or via an external hard drive. This storage has many advantages, the main one being that we always have our files available. Just turn on the computer or connect the external hard drive or USB memory to enjoy them.

In the same way, the price of these units has fallen a lot, especially when we talk about HDD technology discs. This has been the traditional one, some discs on which information is written with a needle. Now it is possible to find these large capacity units for a price never seen before. But there is a big drawback, they are very fragile. One fall will be enough for the needle moves and the hard disk does not work, with which we will lose access to the data. Data recovery by specialized companies usually has a fairly high cost.

For this reason, HDD technology is giving way to something much more secure, the SSD. It is also local, but unlike the first, the information is not written on a magnetic disk, but is recorded on a transistor. The advantage is evident, they are much safer, more resistant, totally silent discs and with a much higher reading and writing speed. Unlike HDDs, their price is considerably higher, but a downward trend is being observed as demand is increasing. When choosing, it is a good idea to understand the differences between the two types of local storage in detail.

Cloud storage

Cloud storage is the hot trend. It consists of saving our digital files in a Virtual space that a company offers us.

This type of cloud has proliferated in a massive way, and they have the advantage of the offer, you can choose any provider to store your files.

However, those people who like to have everything under control do not end up looking favorably on cloud storage. The reason is very simple, they may think that lose control over what goes up and that hackers could access your files. This happened in March 2017 with Apple’s cloud, iCloud, which made photographs of well-known personalities worldwide available to anyone. But as a general rule, the security of cloud storage services is being strengthened by leaps and bounds, in such a way that there are already some services that use blockchain technology so that everything that is uploaded is inviolable.

But cloud storage encounters two main problems, if our space needs are somewhat high, we will have to pay for the service. Many providers offer a few gigs for free, but above a certain amount you have to pay for a service following a subscription model. And on the other, to be able to access the files we must have an internet connection.