Bread, Easter lamb, vegetables or medicines. In isolated areas of Italy such as Palagano, in the Apennines, the most vulnerable rely on local solidarity to receive the essentials during the coronavirus epidemic, but also to maintain social ties.

An hour’s drive from Modena, Palagano is a mountain town of just over 2,000 inhabitants. But the territory is vast and many houses are difficult to access.

For this reason, a solidarity network was organized locally so that no one is excluded, especially those for whom traveling has become difficult, such as Onelio, 85, who is recovering from a broken rib.

Laura and Sara, two volunteers from the AVAP association, came to visit him and help him with some housework. But they are also there to talk and check their health.

The tours of the AVAP association are organized jointly with the mayor Fabio Braglia, who is also in charge of preparing the packages containing the masks that the ‘carabinieri’ will deliver to each inhabitant.

Local merchants also participate. Sara, the baker, brings Easter bread and cakes to the sisters who run the Charity House in Vitriola, about 15 km from Palagano, across the Dragone River.

Other nuns, installed in a Franciscan convent in the heart of Palagano, receive vegetables from the small supermarket in the city.

Michele Ferrari, the store manager, makes sure those who don’t go out often get essential goods, some fresh produce, some meat, and the newspaper.

For the Easter weekend, Olimpio, the village butcher, has prepared lamb platters. For the deliveries, including those of medicines prepared in the pharmacy, the youth of the city participate.

AVAP volunteers are well equipped to protect themselves from the coronavirus, with protective suits, glasses and masks. The others have to respect the instructions: the bags are placed at the entrance and the greetings are all at a distance.