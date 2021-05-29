Local police officers from all over Spain receive a “commission” from the Prosecutor’s Office to punish more

Bartolomé Vargas, the Prosecutor of the Road Safety Coordinating Room, has asked for more involvement in the municipal police forces to sanction those drivers who do not respect the speed limits or who circulate with prohibited blood alcohol levels or after consuming drugs.

In the coming days we may see increased pressure from municipal agents in traffic surveillance, now that, with the relaxation of anti-COVID measures, they begin to be a little more available. Now your target is wicked drivers.

The rules of the road are there and everyone should take it for granted, and consequently, respect them. Any rule is of little use if it is not respected, so you have to apply a necessary component: control. And the controls lead to penalties for strayed sheep. We can read the letter sent to local agents at this link.

The prosecutor Bartolomé Vargas has asked municipal agents to be more aware of urban speeding, especially after the recent regulatory change that makes 30 km / h in urban areas as a general rule, and 50 km / h become the exception.

Careful! Some of the signage may be wrong. In this case, it should be at 20 km / h when vehicles and pedestrians share the road

The State Attorney General’s Office had 394 convictions for speeding in 2019, a small number in relation to the 48,078 convictions for excess alcohol. We are talking about crimes against Road Safety, no of administrative sanctions (fines and points).

Through increased use of mobile radars it is easier to hunt down drivers who do not respect speed limits, one way or another. Let us bear in mind that, in an area limited to 30 km / h, driving at 90 km / h is already a crime, since the urban limit is exceeded in 60 km / h.

According to the prosecutor Vargas, “The radars are not collection, they are protective of the drivers and avoid multiple tragedies.” Well that’s quite debatable, a radar is educational if its presence is noticed and it causes a change in behavior, not if a fine comes after weeks. Isn’t that true, Mr. Vargas?

We must be more aware of speed limits, now lowered in urban areas, since there may be more mobile controls without any warning. Photography: Pixabay

Speaking of warning presences, there are mobile applications that allow some drivers to notify others of the presence of controls. The Prosecutor’s Office also wants to know if the applications are disturbing the normal operation of these.

That is because the Public Prosecutor’s Office is working on a proposal for a sanction reform, which will probably take into account the “social” driving applications in which these controls are warned, and penalize their use.

The reports of the local police in this regard will be taken into account by the Prosecutor’s Office. The state body is aware that these applications have been used during the pandemic to circumvent police controls for reasons of local, provincial or regional closures that limited mobility.

Breathalyzer to measure the amount of alcohol in exhaled air

On the other hand, the Prosecutor’s Office also reminds the agents that they must impute a crime to drivers who exceed 0.4 mg / l of alcohol in exhaled air and have clear signs of intoxication, as stipulated by law, and this is supported by the ruling TS 292/2020 of June 10. Nothing new under the sun. Above 0.6 mg / l of alcohol is a crime, automatically.

Alcohol is involved in 25% of all traffic fatalities

With the progressive return to normality and greater hospitality activity as well the excesses will return. During the pandemic, traffic victims have not decreased as fast as the circulation of vehicles, and the Prosecutor’s Office considers that a dangerous relaxation at the wheel is taking place that the accident rate is already increasing after the state of alarm.

We all understand the basic part, you have to respect speed limits, use mobile applications responsibly, abide by the rules and of course not combine alcohol / drugs and driving. Although most of us are like that, we must be more alert to a greater presence of controls.