Local operators join the Gaia-X project | News | Operators

Local operators join the Gaia-X project.

The National Association of Local Telecommunications Operators (Aotec) It has been joined the Gaia-X project for the creation of a European data infrastructure. A ‘cloud’ that constitutes an alternative to the large international providers (Amazon, Google, Microsoft, etc.) and enhances the economy in this field.

The storage and management of data in the cloud is a basic element for the digitization of any company and also for the development of all types of systems or Artificial Intelligence. That is why Europe works to have a European cloud and guarantee its sovereignty in this crucial aspect.

It would be about creating small data centers in rural settings

Aotec has thus responded to the expression of interest launched by the Government to take part in the Spanish ‘hub’ of Gaia-X in order to promote the development of cloud infrastructures in rural environments. “Micro data centers have become an asset and a source of competitiveness. The geographical distribution of the local operator and its eminently local character can play a fundamental role in this hybrid data infrastructure environment ”, explains the president of Aotec, Antonio García Vidal.

The association recalls that Spain has one of the most advanced telecommunications infrastructure networks in the world, which will serve as the connecting link for this new ecosystem that will be deployed in the coming years and which will unify all existing and future European cloud solutions. And of which the local telecommunications operators are part.

Aotec points out that in the evolution of the cloud it has made it possible for information to be in different locations, so it is committed to a distributed data center model, placing part of them in rural areas.

It would be about creating small data centers, which would enhance the digital economy in these areas, in addition to contributing to the structuring of the territory and the eradication of the digital divide.