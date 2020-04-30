The health emergency does not represent the establishment of a state of exception and suspension of guarantees, Segob said.

The Ministry of the Interior (Segob) urged local governments not to apply measures that restrict citizens’ rights during the period of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Segob called on state and municipal authorities, through the Undersecretariat for Human Rights, Population and Migration, to reinforce solidarity and mitigate the fear and intolerance reactions that have arisen in this context.

“The health emergency does not represent the establishment of a state of emergency and suspension of guarantees,” states the statement.

The Segob considers that the federal, state and municipal authorities must apply the emerging measures “with unrestricted adherence to the rights of the people, and frenounce all abuse of authority, threats or punishments to the population. Society as a whole must be jointly responsible and accept these measures in solidarity, without violating the rights of third parties. ”

“These measures must address the differentiated effects that appear on populations at risk, excluded or historically discriminated against, such as migrants and those who are deprived of liberty.”

He also ordered them to pprotect assaulted and discriminated groups such as health sector personnel and people diagnosed with Covid-19and to monitor the rise in domestic violence and attacks against journalists and human rights defenders.

“It is the obligation of the authorities to combat disinformation by guaranteeing access to information in a timely, truthful and objective manner on the development of the pandemic and the measures established, as well as targeting the population,” said the agency.