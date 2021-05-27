Local differences help butterflies adapt to climate change

The diversity of insects and its abundance is compromised on a global scale by different threats, including the climate change, habitat degradation or contamination, whose intensity varies geographically and over time.

To determine how insect diversity responds to rising temperatures, it is necessary to know the long-term changes in insect communities in as many environments and ecosystems as possible. That’s what researchers from the National Museum of Natural Sciences (MNCN-CSIC) and the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM), analyzing the butterfly records of the Iberian Peninsula from 1901 to 2016.

Thanks to this long time series, they have verified how local climatic variation and topographic heterogeneity can protect, on a small scale, certain communities of butterflies of the impacts of climate change.

“Insects are good indicators of what happens in nature. Butterflies, the group of insects for which there are more distribution records in the peninsula, are very sensitive to environmental changes, that is, they are good bioindicators due to their short life cycles ”, indicates the MNCN researcher Robert wilson.

“On the other hand, the Mediterranean area, an area of ​​special relevance for biodiversity, severely suffers the effects of climate change, as well as other factors such as land abandonment, with the consequent increase in plant cover and depopulation, as opposed to intense urbanization in other areas, intensive agriculture or droughts, ”continues Wilson.

With this research, they have verified that environmental variables such as temperature and the precipitation they have varied remarkably. However, the response of butterfly populations to these changes has not been as marked. On the other hand, the differences in orography local and the altitude dampened the community’s response to rising temperatures and droughts, suggesting that topographic heterogeneity could regionally shield butterflies from the impacts of climate change.

Shield against climate change

“These results suggest that the communities that inhabit mountainous areas may be partially protected against the effects of climate change, since topographic variation, which causes many microclimates to appear in very close spatial places, can reduce the rate of warming,” he says. Mario Mingarro, also a researcher at the MNCN.

Mario Mingarro

“Therefore, the ecological effects of climate change depend to a great extent on the geographical distribution of each species in question. However, apart from climate change, biodiversity it faces threats such as changes in land use and this study has shown that the butterflies responded to an increase in the cover of forest vegetation due to abandonment ”, he clarifies.

This research highlights that one of the main limitations found in this type of study is the amount of data available in each region, emphasizing the need for research programs. monitoring long-term in order to understand the response of insects to global change.

“In the Iberian Peninsula, we began to accumulate population trend data from butterfly monitoring programs relatively recently, although there have been pioneer programs for these studies at the regional level. This type of data must be analyzed in long annual series to be able to interpret them correctly, so they will be very useful in the near future ”, he adds. Juan Pablo Cancela, of the Center for Ecology, Evolution and Environmental Changes (CE3C) of Lisbon and collaborator in this research.

“We still face very important and serious challenges in diagnosing the threats that global change poses to insects, biodiversity and the services offered to humanity by ecosystems, on which we all depend,” he says. UAM researcher Helena Romo.

According to the researcher, as far as possible, it is necessary to know the natural heritage through innovative and inclusive programs that allow monitoring of insects and their responses, both in the face of global change and in the face of conservation efforts.

“Combining historical data with new environmental monitoring or monitoring measures can help better understand responses to anthropogenic changes, providing strong evidence on which to base conservation measures. It is, from our point of view, the way to promote the proper functioning of the ecosystems that we share with thousands of species, including insects ”, Romo concludes.

Reference:

