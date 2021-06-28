Lobato: “I already warned you: don’t beat Alonso because he’s going to come back”

One more Wednesday, the microphones of BRAND Radio have been opened so that Antonio Lobato review all the news of the Formula 1. reviewing the last Big prize that was held last weekend in France.

“Fernando Alonso is still not the Fernando Alonso of before, although he looks more and more like him.”said Lobato about how he sees the Asturian driver on his return to the Formula 1 tracks. “He has been two races in a row ahead of Esteban Ocon. I am beginning to worry about poor Ocon because he must already be seeing the wolf’s ears, poor thing. He has had several great prizes that he could be ahead, he is being a good teammate, he is a good driver and the relationship is good. But the beast is returning and is already here. This is going to be difficult to change, although in some grand prix or with finishing ahead“.

And he remembered his words again: “I already warned: do not hit Alonso because he is going to return.”

