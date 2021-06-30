Lobato: “Hamilton has realized that Verstappen can be equal to or better than him”

One more Wednesday, the microphones of BRAND Radio have been opened so that Antonio Lobato placeholder image review all the news of the Formula 1. reviewing the next Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

“For the first time in the Red Bull Ring, the Red Bull he was superior in all respects. In a slow curve the car of Verstappen, in traction the car of Verstappen, in a straight line the car was better Verstappen, and in fast curve … the car of Verstappen it wasn’t the slowest. Hamilton has realized that it is [Verstappen] equal to or better than him. And it will be difficult to overcome “, he affirmed. Were about the fight for the leader of this Formula 1 World Cup.

In addition, he also had time to talk about the role of Fernando Alonso in the repetition of Austrian Grand Prix of this weekend, pointing out that “yes Alonso I had a fast car and started on pole, I wanted to start dry. But since his car this year is not by far the fastest, he will not get off pole and it is in his best interest to rain.

