May 19, 2020 | 4:47 pm

In December 2019, the total bank loan portfolio registered a balance of 6.0 trillion pesos, which represents a 0.2% drop in annual comparison, mainly due to a decrease in the placement of credit by unregulated bank intermediaries .

Cooperative Savings and Loan Societies (SOCAP), Popular Financial Societies (SOFIPO), Multiple Purpose Financial Societies Regulated Entities (SOFOM ER) Credit Unions and General Stores placed 396.968 million pesos in credit, a contraction of 20.9% compared to December 2018, according to data from the National Securities Banking Commission (CNBV)

While the SOFOM ER portfolio decreased -32.9% annually in real terms due to the departure of some entities from the scope of regulation, or in other cases, because they began to consolidate their portfolio with a bank, indicates the Financial Savings report and Financing in Mexico of the CNBV.

Thus, the credit granted by multiple banks was the main issuer with 5.2 trillion pesos, equivalent to 21.0% of GDP, followed by development banking with 0.7 trillion pesos, which represents 2.9% of GDP.

The credit granted by development agencies and entities, the second most important element of the portfolio, obtained an aggregate balance of 1.9 trillion pesos, equivalent to 7.8% of GDP in December 2019.

The credit granted by these organizations and entities grew at a real annual rate of 1.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Within this item, the main issuer was Infonavit with an equivalent portfolio of 1.5 trillion pesos, representing 6.1% of GDP, while Fovissste collaborated with 394.296 million pesos, presenting 4% more than the amount placed in December, 2018.