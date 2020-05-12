Bat maker Louisville Slugger reported that he has reinstated 171 employees, whom he had given without pay, after receiving a government loan aimed at helping small businesses.

Hillerich & Bradsby Co. resumed production Monday at its Louisville wood bat factory. Parts of the economy in the state of Kentucky have resumed activity after weeks of paralysis as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The batting factory had suspended operations for almost two months.

The company did not disclose the amount of the loan it obtained under the Salary Protection Program. However, he said that the cash injection was key to reinstate the 171 suspended employees – about 90% of their workforce – since last week.

“Ending the licenses and putting everyone back on the payroll was possible when H&B received program funds,” Rick Redman, a spokesman for Hillerich & Bradsby, said in a statement Tuesday.

Many of the licensed employees have returned to work, including dozens who worked at the factory, Redman said. Others will return to various other operations.

Thirty-eight employees of the Pennsylvania lumber division also returned to work Monday, Redman said.

The company reported that it resumed production at the Louisville plant with new health and safety protocols, including checking the body temperature of workers twice a day, as well as wearing masks and measures of social distancing at work stations and in the dining room.

The workers began to take orders for some bats that will go to the Major Leagues.

Production resumed on the same day that the owners of major league teams made a proposal to the players’ union to launch, around July 4 and in empty stadiums, the campaign delayed by the coronavirus.

For a restart, an agreement with the players’ guild is required.

H&B, a family business, is associated in bat production with Wilson Sporting Goods, which bought the famous Louisville Slugger brand in 2015.